Russia Expects to Start Dialogue With New US Gov’t After Biden Takes Office, Ambassador to US Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has not yet had any contact with the new US administration but expects to start a substantial dialogue once Joe Biden is sworn in as president and his new administration starts work, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. His oath was preceded by with Kamala Harris taking office as the first-ever female Vice-President. During his inauguration address, Biden called for unity and an end to an "uncivil war," vowing to become a leader for all and re-engage with the world in the most guarded and one of the least attended inauguration ceremonies in the country’s history.

"We did not have such [preliminary] contacts," Antonov said when asked if there were any meetings with Biden’s appointees.

The ambassador added that Russian diplomats were familiar with many of Biden’s nominees for top jobs, as they had worked in the US administration in the past.

"We expect to start a substantial dialogue with our colleagues on pressing bilateral and international issues as new people take jobs at the White House, State Department, and other departments," Antonov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope on Wednesday that the new US administration would take "a more constructive position in dialogue with Russia and will take into account all aforementioned points." "For our part, we are ready for such work on the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests," the statement says.

It added that Moscow considers it expedient to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States for the maximum stipulated five-year period. Last week, Antonov that there were still opportunities to reach common ground on New START before the accord expires on 4 February.