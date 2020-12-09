Register
19:24 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Israel, Turkey Might Look to Turn the Page as Biden Presidency Nears

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    116
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081356430_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8530d606844bea2a8deb91edaadd88b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012091081410128-israel-turkey-might-look-to-turn-the-page-as-biden-presidency-nears/

    Relations between Israel and Turkey have soured over the past several years: while Tel Aviv has accused Ankara of supporting Hamas, an Islamist group deemed terrorist by Israel, Turkish officials have pointed the finger of blame at their Israeli counterparts, saying their policies against the Palestinians are unacceptable.

    Turkey has opened a secret channel with Israel, media widely reported last week, citing an Al-Monitor story, based on several anonymous sources

    According to these reports, the head of Turkish intelligence, Hakan Fidan, who is close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has secretly met with high-ranking representatives of the Israeli spy agency, the Mossad, on a number of occasions, ostensibly mulling over the possibility of improving bilateral relations.

    “The calculation is that making nice with Israel will win them favour with the Biden team”, one of the sources claimed, referring to the projected winner of the US presidential election, Joe Biden.

    Although Turkey and Israel enjoyed fairly stable ties back in the 1990s, pursuing a number of joint defense projects, that relationship was dealt a severe blow in 2008, following Israel's Gaza operation Cast Lead that claimed the lives of more than a thousand Palestinians, a move that was considered a red line for the Turkish side, which supports their cause

    Ties continued to deteriorate in 2010 following the bloody Mavi Marmara incident, when Israel Defence Forces clashed with armed Turkish activists on board the vessel, eventually killing nine of them, with another activist later succumbing to his wounds. At the time, then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the raid as a “bloody massacre” and “state terrorism”, demanding that Tel Aviv apologise, pay compensation to the families of the deceased, and lift the Gaza blockade.

    It was only in 2013 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced regret over the incident to Erdogan, and in September 2016, Tel Aviv paid $20 million in compensation to the families of the victims as part of an agreement, which contributed to a brief normalisation of bilateral relations after a six-year-long diplomatic crisis.

    Although trade between the two states continued to flourish, diplomatic relations were later put on a halt, and in 2018 the two states downgraded them even further, booting their ambassadors and consuls over deadly riots in the Gaza Strip

    Turning a New Page?

    Turkey has also been one of the most vocal critics of the recently concluded Abraham Accords - US-brokered normalisation deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

    While the Turkish government has slammed the Gulf agreements, even threatening to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE over this "move against Palestine", media claim that Ankara and Tel Aviv might want to put past disputes aside, opening a new page in their relationship.

    Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, editor of Turkeyscope at the Moshe Dayan Centre at Tel Aviv University, believes it is in the interest of both states to make that change happen, especially with a potentially new administration in the United States, a close ally of Israel.

    "Some experts and journalists in Turkey believe that the new administration in Washington will be critical of Erdogan. [Projected] President-elect Joe Biden might even want to punish his Turkish counterpart for his [military] operation in Syria [in 2019] and would want to pressure Ankara on issues concerning human rights and freedom of speech", he suggests.

    And this is the reason, believes the expert, why Turkey might need the assistance of Israel, which is likely to have a friendly ear in Washington.

    "Biden considers himself as a good friend of Israel. He might be more critical of the Jewish state than his predecessor but that doesn't mean that he and his administration are not supportive of Israel. And officials in Ankara realise that", Cohen Yanarocak believes.

    It seems Israel would also benefit from such a rapprochement if it ever comes true.

    For a country surrounded by Arab states, many of which consider it as an enemy, maintaining stable relations with Turkey, a huge Muslim nation and a major regional player, is one of the top priorities.

    "Turkey has never fought any wars with Israel and we certainly do not want to turn that country into an adversary. We want to work with Ankara and improve our relations", says the expert.

    Obstacles on Path to Normalisation 

    But for that to happen, officials in Ankara will need to meet three “basic” demands of Israel, according to Cohen Yanarocak.

    First, says the expert, the two nations have to send back their ambassadors and consuls, establishing proper diplomatic ties.

    Turkey has already taken a step in that direction, reportedly naming Ufuk Unitas as the new ambassador to the Jewish state.

    "Second, Ankara should stop its demonisation and delegitimisation of Israel and, lastly, Turkey's support for Hamas should cease", he says, adding that the only problem is that Ankara, whose leadership sympathises with the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, isn't rushing to end the support it is currently giving to the movement, which is considered terrorist by Israel.

    Even though Turkey has never confirmed claims that it funds Hamas, Israel's inner intelligence agency, the Shabak, reported that cash injections poured by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, an official body responsible for the distribution of the country's assistance abroad, have been used by Hamas to fund their terror activity

    Some reports, including in Israeli media, also allege that Ankara has given out passports to Hamas officials residing in Turkey and that it has allowed the Islamist group to operate a facility on its territory from which it conducts cyberattacks and counterintelligence operations, allegations strongly denied by the Turkish side

    Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has its own demands for Israel, which it accuses of persecuting the Palestinians and conducting aggressive policies against them, including building illegal settlements and planning to "annex" parts of the West Bank, which is considered "occupied territory" under international law. The ultimate goal for Ankara would be to get Tel Aviv to renounce its unilateral steps and to accept a two-state solution.

    Tags:
    bilateral relations, Turkey, Biden, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse