Nord Stream 2 AG Plans to Resume Pipeline Construction This Year, Company Says

Nord Stream 2 AG is going to resume laying gas pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 project this year, the company said on Saturday, as quoted by NDR radio.
The pipeline is about 75km from completion - 16km in Germany territory and the other 60km in Danish land.
The Nord Stream 2 project was suspended after December 2019 when the US imposed sanctions against companies involved in constructing the pipeline. Washington targeted firms that provide services or funds to upgrade or install equipment on ships that lay the pipeline.
Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas quit the project in fear of US sanctions. Russia then said it would finish the project on its own. Russia's energy giant Gazprom sent its Akademik Cherskiy pipe-layer to the Baltic Sea to prepare to finish the pipeline.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
