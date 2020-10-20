US Expands Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

The US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 have extended to firms that provide services or funds to upgrade or install equipment on ships for laying the pipeline, according to updated explanations of the sanctions published on the State Department website on Tuesday.
"Such activities subject to sanctions pursuant to PEESA (the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019) or other authorities may include, but are not limited to, providing services or facilities for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels, or funding for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels," the State Department said in updated guidance on its website.
The US, backed by Poland, Baltic nations and Ukraine, has long been seeking to disrupt the pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
In December 2019, a threat of US sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.
All comments
Show new comments (0)