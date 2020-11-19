Pompeo Pays First Visit to West Bank Jewish Settlement, Golan Heights as US State Secretary

Earlier this year, Israel had to suspend its plans to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank as part of the US-mediated accord that stipulates the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Golan Heights, AFP reported, citing an official.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo visited the West Bank Jewish settlements - making this the first time a US Secretary of State has been to the area.

A video of Pompeo getting into a car after visiting a Jewish regional council in the West Bank was shared online.

As part of the trip, the US Secretary of State visited a vineyard where a wine named in his honour has been produced.

​​Pompeo arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a three-day visit. Apart from meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo is scheduled to have talks with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and also visit the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The Trump administration has recognised Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights. The territory of the Golan Heights, situated on the Syrian-Israeli border, came under Israeli control during the 1967 Six-Day War and was subsequently declared Israeli territory in 1981 under the Golan Heights Law.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Israeli soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, not far from Lebanon border, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Israel planned to extend sovereignty over another 30 percent of the West Bank in line with the US Middle East plan, and the process was originally scheduled to begin on 1 July. However, Tel Aviv suspended its plans after Washington had asked it to do so as part of a deal to normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates.