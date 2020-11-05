Twitter Buzzes with Excitement as Anxious Indian Netizens Await Delayed US Election Results

Memes have taken over Indian social media as people are on the edge of their seats awaiting the results of the US presidential race between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'friend' Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with many cheering on the latter's running mate Kamala Harris, who has Indian roots.
The vote counting entered the third day, keeping millions around the globe in suspense, due to the huge number of mail-in ballots which take time to be verified for signatures and addresses.
While some shared hilarious memes, others questioned the Electoral College system:
If any other country counted votes for this long then US would have invaded it in the name of teaching democracy and took away all the oil.— K(🙄) (@monteskw) November 4, 2020
#USPresidentialElection— Himanshu Parmar (@him_parmar_) November 5, 2020
We, non Americans , checking the results on google every 30 seconds #USAElections2020 #USElection2020 #Elections2020 #Election2020 #ElectionNight#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #AmericaDecides2020#Trump2020 #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/ju9GjKNP8p
Some laughed over the divine intervention as people in India held prayers for Trump and Harris, saying the country would still celebrate no matter who wins.
Who ever wins, we have setting with Republic as well with democrats. #USElections pic.twitter.com/KLpBrjCzxP— Dr. Rohan chahande (@rohanchahande) November 4, 2020
Others mocked Trump for his Twitter rant on the election day, calling him a "sore loser".
Sorry if I offend anyone, but according to Trump if any states where the numbers are in his favor, it’s all fine & good. But any place where the numbers are not in his favor, it’s all a fraud & rigged??? What a sore loser. Honestly I have no idea how anyone can vote for him. 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/uKAbORPUvA— 🍂 𝚅𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚢 🍁 (@teslaunivrse) November 5, 2020
Stop counting, Donald Trump! #USElection2020 #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/nvu12lnSA4— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) November 5, 2020
This is too funny not to share 😂😂😂#USElections pic.twitter.com/ttq6Labkw1— Ali Imran🇮🇳 (@a_wink_2_Haters) November 5, 2020
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has so far secured 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race, while Trump has garnered 214 electoral votes.
