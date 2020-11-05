Nevada Man Slams ‘Biden Crime Family’ for ‘Stealing Election’ During on-Air Press Conference

As the vote-count continues in the last US states to determine the winner of the country’s 2020 presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race. At the moment, it is Nevada, with its 6 electoral votes, that could provide Biden with a final victory.

An unnamed man in the US state of Nevada interrupted a live-on-air news conference held by Clark County Election Center officials intended to provide the public with updates about ballots that have yet to be counted.

The man, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words “BBQ, BEER, FREEDOM”, approached behind Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, as the latter responded to reporters’ questions about ballots to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

“The Biden crime family is stealing the election. The media’s covering it up,” the man shouted three times. “We want our freedom for the world. Give us our freedom, Joe Biden.”

The unidentified man, before being approached by security, claimed that the Democratic candidate “is covering up this election. He’s stealing it” before fleeing the scene.

This is 60 million of your neighbors pic.twitter.com/Pg8KH6pgiZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 4, 2020

Currently, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican President Donald Trump in Nevada by over 8,000 votes, with less than 75% of the ballots counted. With its 6 electoral votes, the western US state can give the former vice president the White House win, as Biden has already secured 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. Trump is trailing behind Biden, with 214 electoral votes.

Nevada, one of the uncalled states expected to decide the result of the 3 November vote, is expected to release its election results on Thursday, 9 a.m., local time.