14:27 GMT27 October 2020
    Moscow Says It is in Active Dialogue on New START but Refuses to Make Concessions

    World
    Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the last arms control agreement between the United States and Russia for another year without any conditions, stressing that a world without the New START would be worryingly vulnerable.

    Moscow maintains active dialogue on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but will not make any other concessions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "We said and continue to say that any agreement in this area is possible only where both interests are balanced, as a certain compromise. We are ready for this but see no indication that the US side is prepared to compromise. Therefore we conclude that attaining basic agreement in the present segment is, to put it mildly, doubtful", the diplomat noted.

    He added that Moscow is disappointed by the signs it sees from the US regarding an extension of the New START.

    "We are having vigorous talks with the US on these issues. The signs we are getting from them disappoint us. The Americans do not seem to understand that we cannot implement proposals, when the US, rather than making requests, keeps piling on demand after demand", Ryabkov said.

    The statement comes after Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is urging the US to stop trying to bargain for benefits in the last days of the New START. Antonov also pointed out that Washington has bluntly rejected to prolong the treaty as it was signed without any conditions.

    Kremlin Would Prefer to Hear US Readiness to Extend New START, Presidential Spokesman Says
    On 22 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "nothing bad will happen" if the New START gets extended for one year, as it would provide both sides with more time to find a compromise. US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has commented on Putin’s proposal calling it a "non-starter".

    The United States had previously suggested prolonging the treaty for one year if Moscow and Washington froze the number of their nuclear warheads during that period.

    The New START that is set to expire in February 2021, is the last arms control agreement between the United States and Russia.

