Kremlin Hopes New START Treaty Will Be Extended For One Year, Disagreements Overcome

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is hope that Russian and American diplomats could reach an agreement regarding the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), for one year, without any preconditions.
He argued that the hope he intended was "more likely the hope that the treaty will live on, it's the hope that we will be able to discuss its further viability".
Peskov went on to say that trust between world leaders is at a minimal level now.
"Trust is probably at a minimal level now. This is certain. And, of course, it depends on the level and advancement of bilateral relations between our president and his counterpart in other countries. With someone, the dialogue is more frank, more productive, with someone not so", the Kremlin spokesman said.
