Pompeo Calls on Riyadh to Normalise Ties With Israel as Bahrain and UAE Did in September

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Saudi Arabia to follow in the footsteps of Bahrain and the UAE and normalise its relations with Israel, thus becoming the third Gulf state in history to do so. Pompeo also praised Riyadh's help in bringing Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, and Manama together, stopping short of revealing the nature of this support.
"We hope Saudi Arabia will consider normalising its relationships as well, and we want to thank them for the assistance they've had in the success of the Abraham Accords so far", the secretary of state said.
Pompeo expressed hope that Riyadh could play a part in convincing the Palestinian Authority or Palestinian leaders to return to negotiations with Tel Aviv in order to achieve a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
First Two Gulf States Normalise Ties With Israel
Bahrain and the UAE officially established diplomatic ties with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords on 15 September in Washington, after US President Donald Trump and his administration brokered the surprise historic deal. The two countries, the first Gulf states to do so, expressed readiness to cooperate with the Jewish state in a number of fields, ranging from culture to regional security, in exchange for Tel Aviv putting its plans to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank on hold.
