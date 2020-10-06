Register
13:00 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Assad’s Claims About Ankara’s Role in Karabakh Caused by Antipathy, Turkish Lawmaker Says

    © Photo : Syrian President's press service
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (54)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107843/09/1078430996_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_7391880d5433694530d4e90e3c7dad4e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010061080683575-assads-claims-about-ankaras-role-in-karabakh-caused-by-antipathy-turkish-lawmaker-says/

    ANKARA (Sputnik) – Syrian President Bashar Assad’s statements about Turkey sending Syrian terrorists to Nagorno-Karabakh are related to his negative attitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish opposition lawmaker Ozturk Yilmaz told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Bashar Assad told Sputnik earlier in the day that Damascus had enough "indicators" to be convinced that Turkey had deployed terrorists from Syria and other countries to Nagorno-Karabakh, where armed conflict between the Armenian forces and Azerbaijan has been ongoing for over a week now — the same way Ankara did in Syria and Libya.

    "Assad has antipathy toward Erdogan. By trying to damage him, he damages Turkey as a whole. Assad’s claims have no value and are a tool of propaganda," Yilmaz, who is the head of the Renewal Party, said.

    Ozturk recalled that Turkey had its own rights and interests in Azerbaijan and the Eastern Mediterranean.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry has so far not responded to a request for comment on Bashar’s statement from Sputnik.

    Smoke rises after the recent shelling, in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities.
    © Sputnik / Dmitri Vinogradov
    Live Updates: Armenia Says Azerbaijan Started Large-Scale Offensive in Southern Part of Contact Line
    Bashar Assad is not the only head of state to say that Turkey is sending mercenaries to Nagorno-Karabakh. French President Emmanuel Macron has also said France had information that 300 Syrian militants had been dispatched to the South Caucasus through Turkey to fight on the side of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has denied using mercenaries in the conflict and said that Macron should apologize for his words. Turkey has also said the claims it was selling Syrian contractors to Turkey were propaganda.

    Russia, France and the United States, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group dedicated to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have condemned the recent escalation of hostilities in the area.

    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (54)
    Tags:
    Nagorno-Karabakh, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ozturk Yilmaz, opposition, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bashar Assad, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse