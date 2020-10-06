Assad Calls Erdogan 'Main Instigator and Initiator' of Renewed Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions

Syrian President Bashar Assad has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "the main instigator and initiator" of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Let's be blunt and clear; Erdogan has supported terrorists in Syria, and he's been supporting terrorists in Libya, and he was the main instigator and initiator of the recent conflict that has been going on in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia. So, I would sum up his behaviour as dangerous, for different reasons", Assad stressed in an interview with Sputnik.
Explaining the reasons, the Syrian president noted that Erdogan's manner "reflects the behaviour of the Muslim Brotherhood*".
"Second, because he's creating war in different areas to distract his own public opinion in Turkey from focusing on his behaviour inside Turkey, especially after his scandalous relations with Daesh* in Syria", Assad added.
