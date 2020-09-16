Register
08:34 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mohammad Javad Zarif

    ‘Bamboozled’: Zarif Says Trump is Threatening Iran After Another ‘False Alarm’ From Pompeo

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Balk /MSC / Mohammad Javad Zarif
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/94/1078179457_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_099fb01ad0e3d0f0ae20ceca3382254d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009161080472187-bamboozled-fm-zarif-says-trump-is-threatening-iran-after-another-false-alarm-from-pompeo/

    American media had earlier reported that that Washington believed Iran was plotting to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this year.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed US President Donald Trump for threatening Tehran over an alleged assassination plot against a US diplomat.

    In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif targeted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a “habitual liar” who had “bamboozled” Trump into ordering the assassination of Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad earlier in the year.

    ​Referring to a Politico report that cited unnamed Washington officials as claiming Iran was hatching a covert operation to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks ahead of the November American presidential election, Zarif said Pompeo was yet again attempting to deceive the US president and “sucker him into the mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm”.

    Driving home the narrative that the former CIA director was a “compulsive liar”, Zarif attached to his tweet a photo of Pompeo, who acknowledged before an audience in 2019 that the American spy agency trained employees to “lie, cheat and steal”.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump had cited “press reports” that Iran “may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States” in retaliation for the Washington-ordered killing of General Soleimani in Iraq in January.

    Trump warned of a potential response to any Iranian attack that “will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

    During a virtual discussion with Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to disclose intelligence information concerning the reported Iranian assassination plot.

    However, Pompeo said the Iranians "didn’t need an action by the United States to conduct assassination campaigns around the world" as this has been "their model for 40 years".

    ‘Peddling Lies’

    As Tehran dismissed the current allegations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh advised US officials to “stop resorting to hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena”.

    The spokesman underscored that the current reports fall in line with the US politicians' efforts "to peddle lies".
    Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei also cautioned Washington against making another “strategic mistake” after Trump issued his Twitter broadside.

    “We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake. In that case, they will face our [and the] resistance [front’s] response,” said Rabiei at a news conference on Tuesday.

    Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted attack by the United States in January, with Washington claiming that the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had been planning numerous attacks against US personnel and infrastructure in the region. The Trump administration, however, has not provided any exact evidence of the alleged attack plans.

    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence.

    General Soleimani died in a drone strike along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions, as their vehicle was targeted outside Baghdad International Airport on 3 January.

    Vowing “harsh revenge”, Iran launched missile attacks targeting US military facilities in Erbil, Iraq and the country's Ayn al-Asad Air Base, which houses American military forces.

    The Iraqi parliament subsequently voted overwhelmingly in favour of a law obliging the complete withdrawal of all American-led forces from the country’s soil.

    Related:

    Iran Warns Against ‘Making Strategic Mistake’ After Trump's Threats of Revenge for Tehran's Attacks
    Tehran Blasts Media Reports About Its Plans to Kill US Envoy as ‘Anti-Iran Propaganda’
    Iran Reportedly Mulls Assassination Plot on US Ambassador to South Africa to Avenge Soleimani
    Pompeo Refuses to Disclose Intel on Alleged Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting US Envoy
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Quds Force, Mike Pompeo, Iran, iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse