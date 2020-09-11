Register
12:30 GMT11 September 2020
    Strike

    Iranian Game Allows Players to ‘Have Fun’ Getting Revenge Against US for Killing of Soleimani

    Tech
    On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike assassinated Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran vowed revenge, and on January 8, launched over a dozen missiles at a pair of US bases in Iraq, injuring over 100 American military personnel. The Islamic Republic has reserved the right to further retaliatory operations.

    Center Games, a small Iranian mobile games maker known for several titles, has created a new mobile game enabling users to “take revenge” against fleets of “terrorist American” warships and aircraft carriers for the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

    The game, entitled “Severe Revenge,” was released earlier this year on Iranian Android marketplace Café Bazaar, and is described as “a family brain teaser game about taking revenge against terrorist America so that families, youth and teens can spend their time and energy fighting the enemy even while relaxing and having fun.”

    The app is rated ages 10 and up. Screenshots of the game show that users are able to fire a wide variety of weapons, including missiles, rocket propelled grenades and machineguns against US fleets.

    If mobile games aren’t your thing, another Iranian company called Iran Bazi has created a card and grid map-based board game, also called ‘Severe Revenge’, allowing up to four players to get revenge on American carriers, bases and troops.

    The game, said to be suitable for players of all ages, is categorized as a ‘brain teaser/educational game’ on Digikala, an Iranian e-commerce company, and has a rating of 3.7 stars out of five based on 28 ratings, where reviewers’ main complaint seems to be the its complexity. The game is available for purchase for the equivalent of about $0.95 US.

    Since the January 2020 assassination of Soleimani, Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country has yet to “strike a reciprocal blow to the US” over the commander’s killing. Last month, Revolutionary Guard Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Yadollah Javani said the reason Iran has not retaliated against the US by killing a high-ranking American military official was because it has not been able to “find anyone who is equally valuable.”

    Before his death, Soleimani commanded the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds extraterritorial fighting force for about two decades, and in that time carried out operations against Taliban* militants in Afghanistan, Daesh (ISIS)* and al-Qaeda*-affiliated terrorists in Syria and Iraq, and provided advisory support against Israeli forces during the 2006 Lebanon War.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

