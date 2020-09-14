Register
14:53 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This June 10, 2017 photo provided by Operation Resolute Support, U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan

    Pompeo Hopes for Full US Troop Exit From Afghanistan Next Year as Intra-Afghan Talks Start in Doha

    © AP Photo / Sgt. Justin Updegraff
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079843685_0:6:3072:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_6b22f0957d1045c071127670a894d1ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009141080453759-pompeo-hopes-for-full-us-troop-exit-from-afghanistan-next-year-as-intra-afghan-talks-start-in-doha/

    On 29 February, the US and the Taliban* signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital Doha, stipulating a retreat of American troops from Afghanistan in return for guarantees the South Asian country will no longer serve as a refuge for international terrorists.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told the news outlet Breitbart that the intra-Afghan negotiating process is moving on pace with the peace deal that the US and the Taliban clinched in late February.

    The agreement in particular envisages slashing the US troop count in Afghanistan to zero by April or May of 2021.

    Pompeo claimed that the task might only be resolved if Kabul  and Taliban leaders stick to three main conditions of the deal, which specifically pertain to the ban of al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the sides’ involvement in full-fledged and “serious” intra-Afghan talks.

    “Then, third, they [the sides] have a responsibility as part of that to ensure that outside actors don’t act as spoilers for this, and there are many hands who would like to see this undone and would like to see America mired in Afghanistan for another 20 years. Both the Afghan government and the Taliban have a responsibility to prevent that. Those are the conditions, we’ll measure them,” the US Secretary of State emphasised.

    Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. A Taliban assault on Ghazni, a key city linking areas of Taliban influence barely 75 miles from Kabul, has killed about 100 Afghan policemen and soldiers since Friday, the Afghan Defense Ministry said
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    US and Taliban Engage in War of Words on Twitter Over Rise in Violence in Afghanistan
    Referring to the deadly al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on the US in 2001, Pompeo said that “19 years after 9/11, we finally have the Afghans prepared to sit down and have a serious conversation about taking their country forward without all the violence.”

    He insisted that despite “very difficult issues and […] bumps in the road”, the intra-Afghan talks were moving in the right direction, which may help the US finally withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan before the end of next year.

    “I’m happy with the progress that was made today,” he pointed out, referring to the negotiating process.

    When asked about the sticking points related to the peace deal, Pompeo stressed that they first of all pertain to “power-sharing and how the government is established at the centre of the conversation”.

    “In the end, the central challenge is what will the Afghan government look like. What will be the power-sharing arrangement? This is a challenge anytime you have throughout history insurgencies and other times when nations have civil strife,” the Secretary of State noted.

    Pompeo also singled out his previous meetings with Taliban co-founder and lead negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, expressing confidence that that the two sides would manage to arrive at a consensus during the talks.

    "It’s the third time, maybe the fourth time, that I’ve spoken to him - the second time I’ve met with him in person. They have a very clear set of objectives, of things that they are laying down that they want and they need. When I understand what the Afghan government wants and needs, and what the people of Afghanistan outside of the Taliban and Taliban-controlled territories want, I’m convinced there is a solution to this. I hope that that’s the case,” Pompeo concluded.

    Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Kick Off in Doha

    The remarks came shortly before the beginning of the historic intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital Doha, after both parties agreed to start the negotiations on Saturday.

    The talks have been delayed several times, as both the government in Kabul and the Taliban have disagreed over the ongoing release of prisoners, which is part of the US-Taliban peace deal.

    In the past few months, the militant group has continued to target civilians with bomb blasts and conduct ambushes on military outposts. The Afghan military has also continued its attempts to neutralise members of the militant group.

    US-Taliban Peace Deal

    The US-Taliban deal, which was clinched in Doha on 29 February, suggests a gradual withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan.

    The first phase seeks to slim US forces down to 8,600 in the first 135 days following the deal's ratification. Residual US forces will pull out over the next nine-and-a-half months, and all military bases will be abandoned.

    In return, the Taliban promised to prevent terrorist organisations from using Afghan territory to threaten the security of the US and its allies.

    *Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries 

    Related:

    Taliban Ready For Compromise With Kabul to Reach Peace, US Rep for Afghanistan Says
    US Serviceman Dies From Non-Combat Injuries in Afghanistan, Pentagon Says
    US Military Blames Taliban for Recent Attacks on Bases in Southern Afghanistan - Reports
    US Troops Withdraw From Five Bases in Afghanistan as Part of Taliban Deal
    Tags:
    forces, troops, talks, peace deal, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse