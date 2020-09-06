Register
17:01 GMT06 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Turkish military convoy drives through the village of Binnish, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

    Greece Lambasts Turkish Media Reports About Ankara Deploying 40 Tanks Near Border as 'Propaganda'

    © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/49/1078534939_0:126:3072:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_436bcf97988fc14af1d2fccbc0b69747.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009061080382534-greece-lambasts-turkish-media-reports-about-ankara-deploying-40-tanks-near-border-as-propaganda/

    Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured Athens to resolve the bilateral row over claims to the waters off the shore of Cyprus through dialogue, warning of "painful experiences" for Greece otherwise.

    Greek deputy minister to the prime minister and government spokesman Stelios Petsas has stated that Athens could not confirm the information that Turkish tanks are being redeployed to the country's border with Greece and suggested that it could be a "propaganda" stunt by Ankara.

    According to a report by Turkey's Ihlas News Agency (INA), citing military sources, Ankara has started redeploying its forces currently stationed in the south-east, on the border with Syria, moving around 40 tanks to Edirne province, bordering Greece. The agency claimed that two convoys loaded with tanks had been dispatched from the southern Hatay province for that purpose.

    A Turkish army Leopard 1 tank drives through a test range at a military base near the western town of Arifiye, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009
    © AP Photo / SELCAN HACAOGLU
    A Turkish army Leopard 1 tank drives through a test range at a military base near the western town of Arifiye, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009

    At the same time, a conflicting report from Anadolu Agency (AA), citing an anonymous official, suggested that the tanks were not going to the Greek border. The redeployment of the armoured vehicles was reportedly pre-arranged some time ago and is not linked to the ongoing row between Athens and Ankara. Turkey’s Second Army, stationed in the province of Malatya, issued the order for redeployment, AA said, although it is not clear if these tanks will join the forces in the province or will go somewhere else.

    The Turkish Defence Ministry has not commented on either of the conflicting reports.

    Row in Eastern Mediterranean

    The report about the possible redeployment of Turkish forces comes as the country is engaged in a row with Greece over disputed waters near Cyprus. This summer, Ankara renewed its efforts to find energy resources in an area of Cyprus' waters that it considers its exclusive economic zone. However, Athens opposes these claims and has mobilised military forces to stop Turkey's activities. Ankara has increased the level of readiness of its army, navy, and air force too.

    (File) A Turkish coast guard ship patrols in the Aegean Sea, off the Turkish coast, April 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall/Pool
    Erdogan to Greece: Turkey Has Political, Military Power to 'Tear Up Immoral Maps' in Mediterranean

    The escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean has sparked concerns that the situation could end in an armed conflict. Both countries have endorsed the idea of resolving the issue via dialogue, but an agreement to hold talks has not been reached so far. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the start of technical talks between Greece and Turkey this week, but Athens has refused to engage until Ankara withdraws its warships and exploration vessel from the disputed waters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cautioned Greece against turning down a peaceful resolution to the row, vowing "painful experiences" for Athens otherwise.

    Related:

    Turkey, Northern Cyprus to Hold Military Drills Amid Tensions in Mediterranean
    Turkey's Foreign Minister Accuses Greece of Lying About Botched Eastern Mediterranean Talks
    Turkey Ready to Discuss Crisis in Eastern Mediterranean With Greece
    Turkish Defence Minister Calls Out French ‘Mafiosi’ Acting Like ‘Guardian Angels’ in Mediterranean
    Erdogan to Greece: Turkey Has Political, Military Power to 'Tear Up Immoral Maps' in Mediterranean
    Tags:
    Mediterranean Sea, forces redeployment, redeployment, tanks, Greece, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse