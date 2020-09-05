Register
13:35 GMT05 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Turkey's 230-meter (750-foot) drillship 'Yavuz' escorted by a Turkish Navy vessel, crosses the Marmara Sea on its way to the Mediterranean, from the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul

    Turkey's Foreign Minister Accuses Greece of Lying About Botched Eastern Mediterranean Talks

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/17/1079281712_0:430:2873:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_a1879467fd29138722e4a1c877e52221.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009051080375086-turkeys-foreign-minister-accuses-greece-of-lying-about-botched-eastern-mediterranean-talks/

    The two countries recently clashed over a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean Sea after Turkey sent a seismic research vessel to seek energy resource deposits off the coast of Cyprus. Both states also sent their militaries to the region, sparking concerns their standoff might turn into an armed conflict.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused Greece of lying, when the latter said it had never agreed to have technical talks on the Eastern Mediterranean with Turkey hosted by NATO, recently announced by the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg. According to the minister, Athens did agree to talks to prevent incidents in the disputed waters, but later changed its tune.

    "It is noteworthy that Greece lied about the NATO secretary-general. [Athens] initially agreed, [but] then told they did not. It is, in fact, Greece that is lying and not the secretary-general", Cavusoglu said.

    He added that Greece's actions demonstrate its alleged unwillingness to engage in dialogue as a means of peacefully resolving its issues with Turkey.

    Tensions between the two countries have been escalating since Ankara sent a seismic survey vessel to the waters off the Cypriot coast, part of which Turkey sees as its exclusive economic zone, to look for oil and gas deposits. Athens does not recognise Ankara's claims and it vowed to counter Turkey's actions, with most EU states backing Greece in the conflict. Both countries mobilised their militaries sparking worries that a further escalation might result in an armed conflict. In a bid to de-escalate the situation NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tried to broker talks between the two countries, but Greece agreed to take part in them only after Turkey withdraws its ships from the disputed waters.

    Turkey Condemns France's 'Hysterical Acts'

    As a part of the same Friday press conference, Cavusoglu condemned France, accusing it of provoking Greece to act aggressively against Turkey and urged Paris to stop "ridiculing itself" with "hysterical acts".

    Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Merkel on Greece-Turkey East Med Row: All EU Countries Have Obligation to Support Athens

    A day earlier, Turkish ambassador to France, Ismail Hakkı Musa, lodged a broader complaint against the entire EU during a panel on EU-Turkish relations, accusing the bloc of utilising a "two-faced" approach to handling a dispute between Turkey and Greece. The envoy argued that the EU has nothing to do with the dispute and should not try to drag Turkey and Greece into its "Western agenda". The top diplomat added that Ankara and Athens should resolve this issue on their own.

    Related:

    Mediterranean Crisis: Turkey Slams ‘Imperialist’ France Over Syria-Style ‘Red Lines’
    Turkish Defence Minister Calls Out French ‘Mafiosi’ Acting Like ‘Guardian Angels’ in Mediterranean
    Turkey Extends Seismic Research in Disputed Areas of Eastern Mediterranean Until 12 September
    Turkey Ready to Discuss Crisis in Eastern Mediterranean With Greece
    Turkey, Northern Cyprus to Hold Military Drills Amid Tensions in Mediterranean
    Tags:
    European Union, France, Cyprus, gas, oil, Greece, Turkey, Mediterranean Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse