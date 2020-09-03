Register
11:24 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Greek and French vessels sail in formation during a joint military exercise in Mediterranean sea, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2020.

    Turkish Defence Minister Calls Out French ‘Mafiosi’ Acting Like ‘Guardian Angels’ in Mediterranean

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080286553_0:188:1800:1201_1200x675_80_0_0_61f8f740cc1bf8730c7d235afd1ba211.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009031080355673-turkish-defence-minister-calls-out-french-mafiosi-acting-like-guardian-angels-in-mediterranean/

    The Turkish-Greek conflict over exclusive rights to sea areas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea escalated again this week, with the US approving non-lethal military exports to Cyprus, Greece announcing talks with France for Rafale fighter jets, and Athens slamming Ankara’s decision to extend seismic surveying activities off Greek-claimed waters.

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has attacked France’s interference in the Turkish-Greek dispute in the Mediterranean, accusing Paris of acting like ‘mafiosi’.

    “There are some ‘mafiosi’ here whose actions are hard to comprehend. For example, France: you’re not a guarantor country, there are no agreements between you [and regional nations], you’re not even the European Union’s representative on this matter, so what right do you have to interfere here?” Akar asked, speaking Thursday during an inspection of forces at Turkey’s Combined Air Operations Center.

    “If you want to singlehandedly ‘show your heroism’, take note that the time of gangsters and mafiosi has already passed. We do not seek to escalate tensions, but only…protect our interests and rights, and no one can interfere with us,” the defence minister warned.

    Akar added that Turkey would not accept “those who come from thousands of kilometers away and try to bully, claim rights and play the role of guardian angel.”

    Regarding Turkey’s dispute with Greece, the defence minister accused that country’s leaders of thinking in a way “that does not conform to reason and logic,” and warning Athens that “even if you bring the whole world together, you will never be able to tell us that ‘two times two is five.’…Cyprus is our national cause, we will protect the rights of our brothers and sisters there the same way in 2020 as we protected the law in 1974,” he said, referring to the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

    The defence minister was accompanied during his visit to the Combined Air Operations Center by Chief of General Staff Gen Yasar Guler, Land Forces commander Gen. Umit Dundar, Naval Forces commander Adm. Adnan Ozbal and Air Force commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz.

    During the visit, Akar donned a flight suit and took a flight through the contested Aegean Sea in a Turkish Air Force F-16 in a show of force to Greece.

    Turkish-French Diplomatic Spat Heats Up

    The Turkish defence minister’s comments follow earlier remarks by the country’s Foreign Ministry warning President Emmanuel Macron that Ankara wouldn’t accept any Syrian-style ‘red lines’ from Paris, and adding that “if there is a red line in the region, it belongs to Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.”

    Last week, Macron warned that “when it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty” France had “to be consistent in deeds and words,” and added that France’s policy on the dispute was similar to its policy in Syria before the 2018 bombing of the country by French, British and US warplanes.

    This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows missile flying over the capital Damascus during airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain, in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media
    This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows missile flying over the capital Damascus during airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain, in Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    France sent warships and aircraft to the Mediterranean amid the dispute, and has engaged in joint drills with the Greek, Italian and Cypriot militaries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned France and Greece that Ankara would be ready to “pay any price” to defend its interests.

    On Tuesday, the US announced that it would be lifting restrictions related to the export of non-lethal defence articles to Cyprus after praising the island nation as a key US partner in the Eastern Mediterranean. The same day, a Greek official told reporters that Athens was in negotiations with France and other countries on the purchase of weapons, including French Rafale fighter jets.

    On August 31, Turkey issued another Navtext message on the extension of the Oruc Reis vessel’s seismic surveying activity in an area off Antalya and west of Cyprus until September 12, prompting Athens to accuse Ankara of “diligently performing” its “role as a disruptor and instability factor in the region.”

    Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY
    Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020

    Tensions between Turkey and Green began escalating in early August, after the Oruc Reis began searching for gas in an area claimed by Greece. Turkey began the drilling activities immediately after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime agreement on August 6 dividing large swathes of the Mediterranean between them into exclusive economic zones. The Greek-Egyptian agreement followed the signature of a similar treaty by Turkey and the Ankara-backed government in western Libya in late 2019, with that treaty also making an EEZ claim to large areas of the Mediterranean.

    The EU has called on Ankara to stop its unilateral drilling activities, and threatened to impose sanctions if negotiations fail. Turkey has responded by accusing Brussels of supporting Greece’s “maximalist demands” instead of acting as an honest mediator.

    Related:

    Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece
    Merkel on Greece-Turkey East Med Row: All EU Countries Have Obligation to Support Athens
    Turkey Launches Shooting Exercises in Eastern Mediterranean Amid Drilling Tensions With Greece
    Turkey Ready to Discuss Crisis in Eastern Mediterranean With Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse