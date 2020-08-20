Trump Says US Involved in Many Oil Prospects in Iraq

Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that US companies are involved in many prospects in Iraq's oil business as the country's prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, announced that Iraq is open for American business and investments.
The US administration and Baghdad previously agreed that American forces will reduce the number of their servicemen stationed in Iraq after the country's parliament adopted a resolution requesting that US troops leave the country.
The resolution was approved following a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq's Shia militia Hashd al-Shaabi near Baghdad.
