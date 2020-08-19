Register
09:22 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban militants. (File)

    Iran Slams 'Taliban Bounty' Story as Part of US Propaganda to Cover Up Its Errors in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/13/1054961350_0:231:4952:3017_1200x675_80_0_0_48bc616c32368b8d841fbae52fa98af3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008191080213682-iran-slams-taliban-bounty-story-as-part-of-us-propaganda-to-cover-up-its-errors-in-afghanistan/

    On Tuesday, CNN reported that a Taliban* offshoot may have received payments from Iran for at least six attacks on coalition forces in Afghanistan last year.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzade has rejected claims that Tehran offered bounties to Taliban militants in Afghanistan for targeting US troops.

    He denounced the allegations as part of the US propaganda to "cover up" Washington's miscalculations regarding Afghanistan.

    Khatibzade urged the US to "act responsibly" and end its "catastrophic presence" in the South Asian country, adding that the American government “has no response for the families of the soldiers killed in Afghanistan”.

    The official spoke after CNN cited unnamed intelligence sources as saying on Tuesday that the Haqqani Network led by Taliban deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani may have received payments from Iran for at least six attacks on coalition forces, including an assault on Bagram Air Base in December 2019.

    The 11 December attack killed two civilians and injured dozens of others, including four US military personnel.

    The CNN report was preceded by The New York Times quoting anonymous government sources as saying in June that US President Donald Trump was presented with an intelligence report alleging that Moscow may have offered bounties to the Taliban for the killing of US soldiers.

    POTUS denied ever being briefed on the matter, adding that Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were also not given information about the allegations. Trump also slammed The New York Times for spreading what he described as fake news.

    The claims were also denied both by Moscow and the Taliban, with the Kremlin slamming the accusations as "nonsense" and the militant group dubbing them an attempt to obstruct the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

    The developments came after the US and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha in late February, which envisages the timetable for the US to withdraw some of its 13,000 troops from Afghanistan.

    US Soldiers stand guard as US President Donald Trump makes a surprise Thanksgiving day visit to the US troops at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan.
    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    US Troops Withdraw From Five Bases in Afghanistan as Part of Taliban Deal
    The accord also stipulates the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and US cooperation with the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government and Washington's non-interference in Kabul's internal affairs.

    In return, the Taliban is obliged to take steps to prevent terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda*, from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US and its allies.

    US troops have been engaged in military operations in Afghanistan for 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but with little success, having failed to either defeat the Taliban or establish peace in the country by any other means.

    *Taliban, al-Qaeda, terrorist groups banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    US Lying About Moscow's Links to Taliban, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
    Taliban Believes US Can Pull Troops From Afghanistan by November Presidential Election
    Trump Seeks Afghan Exit, But Iran Crisis Makes Taliban Peace Deal Unlikely
    Tags:
    report, militants, troops, Taliban, Iran, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse