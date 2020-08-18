Trump Compares Vladimir Putin to 'World Class Chess Player'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has called Russia's Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of China, North Korea and Turkey "world-class chess players," arguing that his Democratic rival is nowhere near them.

"Look. One thing I’ve learnt: Putin, President Xi [Jinping] of China, Kim Jong Un, [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan of Turkey, they are world-class chess players," Trump said at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Monday.

According to the US leader, Joe Biden will not be able to work with them as an equal partner, as he was not "very good" even "in his best years."

These countries and Iran, therefore, are "all dreaming of Joe Biden" as the next president, Trump asserted.

If elected, Biden will become the oldest sitting US president in history. He is four years older than Trump and will turn 78 in November.

Trump previously suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is very fond of him, but is not interested in his further success as US president.

"He likes me, but I think he doesn’t want me to win the election", Trump said during an interview on the news programme Full Measure in late May.

At the time, POTUS went on to suggest that China is also on the list of actors who want to see him lose his re-election bid this autumn. While he has not elaborated on this remark, Trump has taken an aggressive stance towards China lately, accusing its government of coving up information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.