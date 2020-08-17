Trump Claims US Will Turn Into ‘Another Venezuela’ With Biden-Harris Win

At a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday, Trump drew comparisons between his centrist Democratic rivals, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
"It’s the most dangerous election we’ve ever had," Trump said. "It’ll be another Venezuela. I used to say that lightly, I now say it very strongly … this will be a large-scale, very large-scale Venezuela if they win. We’re going to win."
Trump's presidency has been characterized by a hostility to socialist countries like Cuba and China and countries with strong socialist movements like Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela, as well as to the rising socialist movement in the United States, which has both social-democratic and revolutionary elements. Trump famously declared in his 2019 State of the Union Address that "America will never be a socialist country" as he pledged his opposition not just to Medicare-for-All, but the Affordable Care Act as well.
