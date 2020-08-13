The Weeknd Donates $300,000 to Help Victims of Beirut Explosion

Canadian musician The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to the victims of the deadly Lebanon blast, according to his manager Wassim Slaiby.
"I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign", Slaiby, who is Lebanese-Canadian, wrote on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude.
I am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help. I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign. Also, I want to give a special thank you to Michael Rapino @michaelrapino and my Live Nation family for $50,000 donation. Give what you can and let’s repost so the world can come together to help Lebanon from this this devastating tragedy. #GlobalAidForLebanon @glblctzn @lebaneseredcross @wfpusa @wfp_mena @ccclebanon
The manager also thanked Michael Rapino for a $50,000 donation to the disaster-hit country.
The deadly blast, which occurred in the Lebanese capital on 4 August, was caused by a fire that detonated 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate - a highly explosive fertiliser stored in the port for many years. The catastrophic explosion destroyed the port and an estimated 6,000 structures in the vicinity, inflicting $10-15 billion worth of damages, according to the authorities.
