Register
02:50 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of Lebanese riot police fires a weapon during anti-government protests that have been ignited by a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 10, 2020.

    Leaders of Lebanon Received Warnings on Dangerous Explosives at Beirut's Port in July, Report Says

    © REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080128534_0:136:3400:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ee8e263ee16ade6137017ebc16d3d6a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008111080128349-leaders-of-lebanon-received-warnings-on-dangerous-explosives-at-port-in-july-report-says/

    A devastating blast in the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed at least 163, injured thousands and destroyed the port itself as well as some 6,000 buildings in the vicinity. The catastrophe has caused protests in the country, after which the entire Lebanese government announced its resignation.

    The Lebanese president and prime minister were both warned last month about the danger posed by some 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in Beirut's port, Reuters reported

    Reuters cited a report by the General Directorate of State Security, which referred to a private letter sent to President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab on 20 July. According to an unnamed senior security official, cited by Reuters, the letter summed up the results of an investigation that concluded that chemicals stored in Beirut's port needed to be "secured immediately".

    “There was a danger that this material, if stolen, could be used in a terrorist attack,” the official told Reuters. “At the end of the investigation, Prosecutor General (Ghassan) Oweidat prepared a final report which was sent to the authorities".

    Despite security officials warning that "it could destroy Beirut if it exploded", Aoun, confirming that he had been informed of the dangerous material, on Friday denied responsibility for the horrific tragedy, insisting instead that he ordered the secretary general of the supreme defence council "to do what's necessary". According to him, the president did not have authority to deal directly with the port.

    The letter cited in the security report allegedly followed a series of memos to local courts from port, customs and security officials demanding that the ammonium nitrate be removed to a location far from the city. The exact number of requests was not provided in the report.

    “But until now, no decision has been issued over this matter. After consulting one of our chemical specialists, the expert confirmed that this material is dangerous and is used to produce explosives,” the General Directorate of State Security report said.

    According to the report, hazardous explosive materials had been requested to be transmitted to the army. However, the army refused to accept the cargo, suggesting that "chemicals be transferred or sold to the privately-owned Lebanese Explosives Company".

    In January, Reuters said, a judge launched an official investigation into why Hangar 12, where the chemicals were stored, had a hole in the wall and one of its doors was dislodged. Prosecutor General Oweidat “gave orders immediately” to repair the holes, following which port authorities were directed to provide guards to Hangar 12 and fix the southern wall.

    “The maintenance started and (port authorities) sent a team of Syrian workers (but) there was no one supervising them when they entered to fix the holes,” the security official said.

    Sparks caused during the work ignited the fire, which quickly spread to the highly-explosive materials.

    “Only because the hangar faces the sea, the impact of the explosion was reduced. Otherwise all of Beirut would have been destroyed,” the security official said. “The issue is all about negligence, irresponsibility, bad storage and bad judgment.”

    After the cataclysmic blast in the port of Beirut, which killed at least 163 and injured thousands, while destroying an estimated 6,000 structures in the vicinity, the entire Lebanese government announced its resignation, following massive protests in the country's capital.

    Related:

    Ambassador Says Lebanon Grateful to Russia for Help With Beirut Blast Aftermath
    Beirut Blast: Macron’s Lebanon Visit Sparks Fears of France Reviving Colonial Rule
    Trump Calls for Transparent Investigation Into Beirut Blast, Offers to Help Lebanon With Probe
    Tags:
    explosion, Beirut, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse