US Hopes to Build Coalition of States to Force China to 'Change Its Behaviour', Pompeo Says

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed Washington's hopes to build a coalition of countries that "understand the Chinese threat" and that will be ready to push back against the Chinese Communist Party until Beijing "behaves properly". The top American diplomat called on all global powers to join in this effort.
"We want every nation to work against that kind of activity ... We want every nation to work together to push back against the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts in every dimension […] We’ll work collectively to convince the Chinese Communist Party it’s not in everybody’s interest to engage in this kind of behaviour", Pompeo said.
