US Legislation Would Punish China Over Cyber-Theft of COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Lawmaker Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Newly proposed US legislation would sanction anyone attempting to steal data from developers of a vaccine against COVID-19, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

"We have seen that other nations – like China – use this virus to exploit other countries for political advantages. We refuse to allow our innovation to be exploited by China, Russia, or any other hackers", McCarthy said. "The stakes are too high for these significant cyber crimes to go unpunished. My legislation will hold these criminals accountable".

McCarthy’s bill would "authorise the imposition of sanctions", on hackers who attempt to steal research on a COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, more than 14.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 609,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Officials in the US and other Western nations have accused Chinese, Iranian and Russian hackers of targeting American, Canadian and UK vaccine developers.

Russia denies the charges and has reported extensive progress in efforts by the nation’s own scientists to develop a vaccine.

WHO's COVID-19 register currently involves 24 candidate vaccines that have already launched trials on humans and another 142 that are yet at the stage of preclinical evaluation.