Register
14:50 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft

    Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook Face Slew of Curbs as Europe Seeks to ‘Reign In’ Tech Giants

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107869/34/1078693460_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_2b7bf2020fd5ea334bb462cdf39f7c9d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007061079809981-alphabet-amazon-facebook-face-slew-of-curbs-as-europe-seeks-to-reign-in-tech-giants/

    After the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the huge dependence on US internet services, EU anti-monopolies chief Margrethe Vestager has emphasized the "urgent" need for the bloc to forge ahead with its planned Digital Services Act, to avert "monopoly-like situations" involving tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

    A swathe of newly-proposed European regulations are reportedly in the pipeline targeting tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc., reports The Wall Street Journal.

    As the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the dependence on US internet services, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has emphasized the "urgent" need for the bloc to forge ahead with its planned Digital Services Act, to avert "monopoly-like situations" involving tech giants.

    European Union Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    European Union Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

    The proposed measures are a means of curbing the companies’ alleged anticompetitive policies, levying greater taxes on them, and promoting more oversight regarding illegal content and "harmful activity" on their platforms.

    Vestager has outlined some details of her sweeping new plans to more tightly regulate tech companies.

    “It’s a full complex of things. It’s not done with just one piece of legislation,” said the top EU official, as she underscored that the EU sought to map out new legal boundaries for tech companies.

    The new proposals, touted as likely to win broad support in principle and set to become law by the end of next year, contain three separate pieces of legislation.

    One includes addressing platforms’ liability for their content.

    According to the competitions commissioner at the European Commission, the EU will not be requiring platforms to be “liable for each and every post or fake bag that is put up for sale.” However, businesses and individuals should be able to appeal to specific mechanisms in situations when they find their posts and ads taken down.

    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

    In another new proposal, it will be requisite for the platforms to establish themselves as business entities in Europe, said Vestager, “so that they are all governed by these sets of rules, and that goes for platforms wherever they come from on this planet.”

    A third piece of legislation was inspired by three EU antitrust cases against Google, that entailed fines worth over $9 billion, and presupposes listing prohibited practices to stop platforms from wielding their clout to overwhelm smaller rivals.

    Vestager was cited in the interview as emphasizing she was seeking heightened investigative powers to ensure that all companies in a certain sector be prevented from monopolizing a particular market. The move would “prevent new gatekeepers from arising, so we can still have the benefit of competition in the market,” said Vestager.

    Regarding taxes, the EU is mulling introducing its own digital tax after there has been an impasse in talks on the issue between the Trump administration and European countries.

    “So many businesses have to work very hard to make a profit, and from that profit to then pay taxes. They should not be met with competitors for capital, skilled employees and customers who do not contribute to society,” added the European official.

    Tech Giants Wary of New Proposals

    While some tech companies signaled they were on board with the new laws and ready to take on a role in elaborating them, concerns have also been raised regarding specific elements of the proposals.

    Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon representatives were wary of offering comments on the commission’s new approach, writes the outlet.

    As the commission in June launched a month-long public consultation on the suggested changes to the existing Digital Services Act, Apple urged against altering the current legislation.

    “The limited liability regime has helped deliver choice and innovation… What makes sense for public-facing, content-sharing platforms may not be appropriate or technically feasible for services used to facilitate private communications or storage,” said the company.

    Related:

    Microsoft Reportedly Suspends Advertising on Facebook, Instagram Worldwide
    Facebook Ad Boycott Organizers Want Companies in Europe, Asia to Join Campaign
    India's New Draft E-Commerce Rules May Trouble American Tech Giants Such as Amazon, Google, Facebook
    Ex-Microsoft CEO on Anti-Misinformation Fight Online: It’s ‘Easier Than People Think’
    Google, Apple Play Search Engine 'Monopoly', UK Watchdog Says Amid Crackdown on US Big Tech Firms
    Tags:
    European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, Alphabet Inc, Amazon, Amazon, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse