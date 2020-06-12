Register
15:46 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

    China Urges US to Heed N Korea’s Concerns as Kim Questions 'Need to Keep Holding Hands' With Trump

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107094/77/1070947724_0:196:3765:2314_1200x675_80_0_0_9f418a16a84ec3adebc3460247dabb14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006121079595923-china-urges-us-to-heed-n-koreas-concerns-as-kim-questions-need-to-keep-holding-hands-with-trump/

    On Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon accused Washington of seeking to exacerbate tensions between the two nations, and warned that Pyongyang would build a stronger military to confront the US threat.

    China is calling on the United States to take concrete steps to implement the agreement reached at the June 2018 Singapore summit between Presidents Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has announced.

    “Two years ago, the leaders of the United States and North Korea held a summit in Singapore and reached a consensus on a new format for their relations, the creation of a peace settlement mechanism and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to effectively implement this consensus,” the diplomat said.

    According to Hua, the dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington has become deadlocked, with the main reason being that “the legitimate concerns of the North Korean side were not given due attention and were not resolved, while the measures that Pyongyang took in denuclearization did not receive a proper response” from the US side.

    “Maintaining the dialogue and interaction between the US and North Korea is an important prerequisite for resolving contradictions and advancing the settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, Hua said. Beijing, for its part, will “continue to play its constructive role” toward reaching “the political settlement on the Korean Peninsula,” she added.

    Hua’s comments on the second anniversary of the historic June 12, 2018 Singapore summit between Presidents Kim and Trump came a day after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son-gwon accused the US of failing to live up to its commitments to reduce tensions and improve relations.

    “Even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare,” Ri said, speaking to North Korean media. The question is whether there will be a need to keep holding hands shaken in Singapore,” he added, suggesting that there was “nothing of factual improvement to be made” in preserving the personal rapport achieved between Presidents Kim and Trump.
    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

    At the Singapore summit, Kim and Trump agreed to move toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula via the dismantling of Pyongyang’s nuclear shield in exchange for a reduction of the US military presence in the region and the possible removal of sanctions against Pyongyang. Kim and Trump met several times since then, but talks have not progressed beyond a photo opportunity, with both sides accusing the other of dragging its feet on implementing the agreement.

    North Korean distrust of US intentions was heightened in May 2018, when then-Trump national security advisor John Bolton famously suggested that Pyongyang should be disarmed via the ‘Libya model’. This was a reference to the Gaddafi government’s decision to abandon its stocks of chemical weapons starting in 2003, only to be bombed into submission by NATO air power in 2011.

    Earlier this week, Pyongyang announced the severing of all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea amid an escalation of tensions over Seoul’s ongoing propaganda leafleting campaign. On Thursday, after the US expressed its “disappointment” with the move, the North Korean foreign ministry said the US had “no standing” to comment on the issue. China, for its part, called North and South Korea “one nation,” and urged negotiation and dialogue between the two sides.

    Related:

    North Korea Accuses Washington of ‘Smear’ Attempt With Cyberattack Claims
    North Korea to Sever All Inter-Korean Communications Amid Anti-DPRK Leaflet Tensions
    Iran’s Central Bank Vows Legal Action if South Korea Doesn't Unlock Funds Frozen Due to US Sanctions
    North Korea: US Has No Standing to Comment on Inter-Korean Affairs
    North Korea Eyes Stronger Forces to Counter US Threats as Washington Intent on Worsening Ties
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse