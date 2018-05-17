Register
20:06 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018

    How Trump, Bolton Play Good Cop-Bad Cop With Kim

    © AFP 2018 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 02

    John Bolton's careless remarks and extensive US-South Korean air combat drills have thrown the future of the Korean denuclearization process into doubt. Speaking to Sputnik, CNTV commentator Tom McGregor has explained Kim Jong-un's harsh statements and why he believes the Kim-Trump talks will take place as scheduled.

    Kim Jong-un's threats to cancel the highly anticipated US-North Korea summit is nothing but "soft bluff," Tom McGregor, a political analyst and Asia-Pacific commentator for China's national TV broadcaster CNTV, told Sputnik.

    Earlier, Pyongyang warned the US against driving North Korea "into a corner" to force the country's "unilateral nuclear abandonment." Otherwise, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) "will no longer be interested" in dialogue with Washington and "reconsider [its] proceeding to the DPRK-U.S. summit."

    The statement was qualified by some mainstream media sources as Kim's rejection to denuclearize, while some others cast doubts on Pyongyang's sincerity to lay down arms and predicted that the high-stakes summit "could be destined to fail."

    "Pyongyang is only saying they are 'reconsidering' to participate in the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald J. Trump summit that is scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12," McGregor underscored. He stressed that Pyongyang had not abandoned the talks, but "simply suggested that US National Security Council (NSC) Advisor John Bolton not appear in Singapore or Kim will consider canceling."

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    'Soft Bluff' vs 'Hard Bluff': Unexpected Fruits of US-Chinese Trade War
    The trigger point for Pyongyang's outburst was apparently John Bolton's reference to Libya's de-nuclearization as a model for North Korea: "We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004," Bolton told Fox News commenting on Washington's North Korea policy.

    According to the DPRK, "it is essentially a manifestation of an awfully sinister move to impose on our dignified state the destiny of Libya or Iraq which collapsed due to yielding the whole of their countries to big powers."

    "It's a bluff and I would define it as a 'soft bluff,' in accordance with my prior interview on Sputnik News," the Beijing-based analyst suggested. "Pyongyang believes Bolton acts more as a hindrance rather than a constructive force for talks between North Korea and the US. They believe his absence in negotiations will be for the greater good to improve bilateral ties between both nations."

    Bolton has long been known for his tough stance toward North Korea. In his 2007 book "Surrender is Not an Option" the politician insisted that the DPRK "will never give up nuclear weapons voluntarily." In the early 2000s it was then Undersecretary of State Bolton who played a role in torpedoing the Clinton-era Agreed Framework of October 21, 1994 which envisaged freezing Pyongyang's nuclear program.

    South Korea and US Marines run to a position during a joint military drill at a fire training field in the southeastern port of Pohang on July 6, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / JUNG YEON-JE
    South Korea and US Marines run to a position during a joint military drill at a fire training field in the southeastern port of Pohang on July 6, 2016

    Why US-South Korea Combat Drills 'Not a Good Idea'

    However, it wasn't only Bolton's controversial statement that cast a shadow over the expected meeting: On May 14 the Pentagon launched what Reuters called "one of its biggest annual air combat exercises," Max Thunder, with South Korea.

    Pyongyang's response to the move was not long in coming: "At a time when the DPRK-US summit is approaching, the US has launched the largest-ever drill involving B-52 strategic nuclear bombers, F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and other nuclear strategic assets. This is an extremely provocative and ill-boding act of going against the trend for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and dialogue atmosphere," the DPRK's official statement said.

    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'Inevitable': Analyst Predicts Protracted US-China Trade War Amid Trump's 'Gambling'
    In addition, Pyongyang postponed high-level talks with Seoul scheduled for May 16 over the military exercise.

    McGregor opined that the decision to hold the drills "despite the bad timing" could have been made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in "and since the US is an ally of Seoul, they were compelled to support it."

    "But is that a good idea? I don't believe so," the analyst highlighted. "Showing some compromise on the part of US-South Korea would have been preferable, since North Korea has already started its demolition of nuclear reactors. You have to show some give-and-take on negotiations. If it's too one-sided that makes North Korea look weak and the leadership loses face in front of its people."

    Previously, the 38 North monitoring group shared satellite imagery on its site confirming that Pyongyang has been dismantling its Punggye-ri nuclear test site of late.

    McGregor referred to the specific Eastern mentality which the US is apparently not taking into consideration. The analyst noted that if the DPRK leader remained mute about the ongoing drills and Bolton's bold remarks the people of North Korea "might conclude it's a sign of weakness for Kim to act so magnanimous towards sworn enemies."

    "To avoid such suspicions of weakness, Kim has to make his own strong demands for the upcoming summit to save face," the commentator explained. "Besides, Trump also warned he would walk away from NK-US talks if he felt it was a waste of time. So as we can see, Kim has read Trump's book, 'The Art of the Deal' and has gained valuable insights on how to negotiate with the US President."

    President Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser John Bolton, left, shakes hands with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as Bolton arrives at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser John Bolton, left, shakes hands with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as Bolton arrives at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Washington.

    Bolton's Opinions Have Nothing to Do With Trump's Politics

    Returning to the issue of Bolton's remarks McGregor emphasized that "Bolton's excessive talking to the media at the moment should not infer President Trump agrees with everything he says."

    "We have a simple game of good cop/bad cop role reversals here," the analyst suggested. "Trump plays the [role] of a heroic savior for the American people in regards to peace for the Korean people, but if Pyongyang plays any stunts or attempts to renege on its pledge for peace, Trump can deploy the bad cop — Bolton — to confront them. Bolton serves more as a warning and does not represent the true opinions of Trump."

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    'Never Negotiate With Washington Without Having Nukes' – Analyst
    Bolton's tough remarks toward North Korea, just like his earlier Iran "regime change" statements have nothing to do with Trump's politics, the commentator believes. "Washington has already agreed that it will not support regime change in North Korea in order to get both sides to agree to the Kim-Trump summit," the analyst stressed.

    When asked whether Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), had prompted Pyongyang's suspicions, McGregor presumed that the US president's decision came as no surprise to North Korea's leadership as Trump had repeatedly pledged to rip the deal up during his election campaign. Therefore, "Washington's recent actions against Tehran… will have no bearing on the outcome of the US-NK Summit," the analyst said.

    In this photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo / Ju Peng
    In this photo provided Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China.

    Kim's Decision to Disarm is Sincere, Backed by China

    In contrast to a vast number of Western mainstream media observers, McGregor believes that Kim's decision to disarm is sincere, "so long as China and Russia continue to pledge protection for North Korea."

    "But the trick is that many North Koreans will have trouble understanding such actions," he opined. "We can anticipate delays and occasional flare ups in negotiations but that's for show, so Kim looks strong in front of North Koreans while he moves ahead on reforms and peace on the Korean Peninsula."

    In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, a pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2018 / Lee Jin-man
    Expert Explains Why North Korea-US Summit to Take Place in Singapore
    So, what about the prospects for the US-North Korean talks?

    The analyst expressed confidence that the meeting will bear positive fruits: "I have been predicting good news on North Korea-US talks for the past year. I will not change my prognosis," he said.

    McGregor has drawn attention to the fact that, reportedly, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also take part in the summit: "President Xi will be there to ensure Kim does not bail out over frivolous reasons," the analyst remarked. "President Trump is looking forward to the summit as well."

    The views and opinions expressed by Tom McGregor and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    North Korea Won't Hold Talks With South Unless 'Issues Resolved' - Reports
    DPRK Suspends South Korea Meeting After US Drills; Nationalists Rise in Greece
    ‘Disingenuous’: US Practices Nuke Strikes on North Korea While Talking of Peace
    US-S Korea Drills Seek to Sabotage Pyongyang-Seoul Peace - Russian Lawmaker
    S Korea, US to Go On With Drills Despite Pyongyang Suspending Talks – Ministry
    Tags:
    military drills, nuclear weapons, talks, Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, Pentagon, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Libya, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse