21:52 GMT11 June 2020
    A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.

    North Korea Eyes Stronger Forces to Counter US Threats as Washington ‘Hell-Bent’ on Worsening Ties

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Asia & Pacific
    183
    North Korea on Thursday said it would build forces to confront military threats by the US and accused the US of being "hell-bent on exacerbating tensions."

    Citing North Korean state media KCNA, Reuters reported North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon noted that the country had not seen any improvement of relations between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

    North Korea also said that US policy threatens its people and that the relations between the two countries has "shifted into despair." Ri also said that North Korea would build "a more reliable force to confront the US military threats."

    Also on Thursday, North Korea suggested that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres might be pretending to act like a drunk after condemning comments made by Guterres' spokesperson regarding Pyongyang's decision to cut off communications with South Korea.

    On Wednesday, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General released the following statement: "Moving onto the situation on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as I’ve been asked about some of the latest developments, I can tell you that the Secretary-General regrets the cutting off of inter-Korean communications channels by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).  Such channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations."

    An unidentified spokesperson for North Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry slammed Dujarric's comments, which were made on behalf of Guterres.

    “We cannot but express our astonishment over such reckless remarks – devoid of the common sense of judgment, let alone the basic knowledge of inter-Korean relations – coming out from the center of the United Nations,” the North Korean spokesperson told KCNA, Reuters reported.

    "It is only the UN Secretary-General himself who would know whether he is pretending to blind himself to the articles of inter-Korean agreement on ceasing all hostilities against the other party or pretending to be knowingly drunken," the spokesperson added.

    North Korea on Tuesday announced that it would be severing all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea and announced that it would start treating the South as an "enemy."

    In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and the potential removal of US sanctions. However, inter-Korean relations as well Washington's relations with Pyongyang have deteriorated since Kim Jong Un's second meeting with Trump held in Vietnam in February 2019. The meeting ended with no agreements regarding North Korea's nuclear weapons program or UN sanctions on the country.

    Tags:
    North Korea, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, South Korea
