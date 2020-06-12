Register
08:00 GMT12 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: DC National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protest against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., 1 June 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

    Scottish Parliament Votes to Suspend Riot Gear Exports to US Over George Floyd Protests

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (59)
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/96/1079589602_0:198:3072:1926_1200x675_80_0_0_438f054aa19e069b0cbb8b781d415a33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006121079591349-scottish-parliament-votes-to-suspend-riot-gear-exports-to-us-over-george-floyd-protests/

    Protests sweeping the US over the death of African American Minnesota resident George Floyd while detained by police have witnessed a pushback from police using riot gear, and have reverberated across several European countries, including the UK, with pressure growing on ministers to suspend export of British riot gear.

    The Scottish Parliament has voted to immediately suspend exports of riot gear, tear gas and rubber bullets to the United States, reported The Independent.

    Lawmakers voted 52 to 0, with 11 abstentions, to pass the motion.

    As he slammed the police response in the US to the ongoing protests sparked by the death in police custody of African American George Floyd, Green Party lawmaker Patrick Harvie, who sponsored the amendment, was quoted as saying:

    “In the weeks since George Floyd's brutal murder the world has been watching the appalling systematically racist police brutality and the systematically racist political establishment in the US that underpins that inequality… Those weapons of oppression are being used by a racist state and it is unacceptable for us to be exporting them, putting those weapons into the hands of people who will brutalise marginalised communities."

    The motion, urging the British government to officially ban the exports, says that parliament "stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement”.

    "The Black Lives Matter movement has been inspiring and it needs to be heard right around the world: that racism exists in this country as well," said Harvie.

    The establishment of a slavery museum in Scotland "to address our historic links with the slave trade" was also called for in the motion.

    "I'm delighted that today the Scottish Parliament agreed a Green amendment in an anti-racism debate calling for an establishment of a Museum of Slavery to really shine a light on this country's grim past connections with slavery and how the inequality of that history perpetuates even now,” said the lawmaker.

    Riot Gear ‘Misused’

    As police have cracked down on protests sweeping the US in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd while in police detention, with security forces deploying teargas and rubber bullets against demonstrators, the UK government has been under pressure to suspend its exports of riot gear to the country.

    Last week, in a letter to Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, organised by Labour MP Dawn Butler and signed by 166 MPs from the Labour party, the Conservatives, SNP, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Plaid Cymru, Sinn Fein, Alliance, and SDLP, a similar suspension was strongly called for from the government.

    The government has the power to review licences due to changing situations.

    The MPs insisted there was a “need to act fast” and that the government “is bound by law to freeze export of all policing and security equipment to the US where it could be misused”.

    “To witness not only the murder but what can easily be described as a lynching of a black man at the hands of a police officer is an incident that has shocked the world,” said the letter.

    According to cited UK government export licences, the US is one of the world’s largest buyers of UK arms. Since 2010, around £6bln worth had been licensed for export, including £18mln worth of ammunition, including so-called “rubber bullets”, smoke and pyrotechnic charges, CS gas grenades, and teargas, writes the outlet.

    Sale of teargas and rubber bullets is conducted through an “open licence” system, with value of exports not made public.

    Campaigners claim that the UK licensed £800mln of small arms exports to the US since 2010, with some of them possibly intended for police use and including assault rifles, sniper rifles and other guns.

    The licences also covered reportedly covered some £2mln in security gear such as riot shields.

    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are pictured as protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are pictured as protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020.

    Government licensing criteria cited by the publication says exports should not be allowed in cases when there is a “clear risk that items might be used for internal repression”.

    Boris Johnson weighed in on the issue on 3 June during the prime minister’s questions, when SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford pressed him over the export of riot control equipment from the UK to the US.

    “I’m happy to look into any complaints but, as he knows, all exports are conducted in accordance with the consolidated guidance and the UK is possibly the most scrupulous country in that respect in the world,” said Johnson.
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (59)

    Related:

    Live Updates: Black Lives Matter Protesters Take Over Seattle Neighbourhood
    Risk of COVID-19 Cases to Increase After Black Lives Matter Protests, UK's Health Minister Says
    UK Police Arrest 19 People in Connection With Black Lives Matter Protests
    Black Lives Matter UK: Protesters in Bristol Pull Down Statue of Slave Trader
    Tags:
    Keir Starmer, Scottish Parliament, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd killing, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse