Attacks on the Press, the Voice of Voters, UK Parallels in Police Violence

What is it about the case of George Floyd that has galvanized us so much? No aspect of it is new, and yet this energy feels transformative.

Nicole Roussell, producer of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, described to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas how she was attacked by police while filming in front of the White House on Monday. She documented people being maced, shoved and trampled by officers in riot gear. Despite holding her badge up and shouting that she was press as she attempted to film the events, she was pelted with stinger grenades, raising welts. But that was only the first attack ‒ minutes later, she was struck with a rubber bullet, again despite being clearly identified as press, and eventually shoved to the ground by a police officer with a shield. This was the experience of many media figures at the event, as well as countless protesters, she notes, and once again, it’s not an aberration. This is the prescribed functioning of the system of policing, laid bare.

Mohamed Elmazi, journalist and contributor to numerous outlets including the Canary, the interregnum.net, and Sputnik International, said that in London, a huge and racially mixed crowd came out into the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Many of them told him racism and violence on the part of the police in the UK are pervasive, and merely better covered up than in the US. He also laid bare the power and influence of the armed forces in the UK, as exemplified by several war crimes investigations being dropped, and brought an update on the case of Julian Assange, who has missed even video conferencing into his most recent hearings because of health concerns.

The Misfits also shared the voices of voters who’d waited in line for hours due to the District’s incompetence and those who’d come to the streets to protest again, talked about Congressman Eliot Engel’s hot mic disaster, busted open the fiction of Donald Trump’s Antifa boogeyman and wondered what the hell happened to Justin Trudeau yesterday.

