Register
06:31 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the medical staff work at the Central Hospital in Wuhan, China (File)

    Ex-MI6 Chief Claims COVID-19 Started as ‘Accident’ at Chinese Lab

    © Photo : The Central Hospital of Wuhan
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (23)
    205
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107905/31/1079053153_0:17:2200:1255_1200x675_80_0_0_2d9b6c961d84f6e3ffe397aff6b321eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006041079513516-ex-mi6-chief-claims-covid-19-started-as-accident-at-chinese-lab/

    Beijing has been facing increasing pressure to explain how COVID-19 first began to spread late last year in Wuhan, amid attempts by US President Donald Trump to label the novel respiratory disease a “Chinese virus”, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming there was “enormous evidence” that the virus was man-made.

    Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), has said on The Telegraph's Planet Normal podcast that a scientific report published this week by a Norwegian-British research team suggests the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of the respiratory virus “escaping” a laboratory in China.

    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 17 April 2020. - The P4 epidemiological laboratory was built in co-operation with French bio-industrial firm Institut Merieux and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The facility is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens (P4) - dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 17 April 2020. - The P4 epidemiological laboratory was built in co-operation with French bio-industrial firm Institut Merieux and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The facility is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens (P4) - dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission

    According to the “important” new report, cited by Sir Richard Dearlove, 75, clues have been discovered within the genetic sequence of the virus, seeming to suggest that its key elements were man-made, and "inserted", writes the outlet.

    The report cited by the outlet is likely to feed into claims that China should pay "reparations" for the global death toll and economic fallout from the pandemic, as Beijing has been taking efforts from the beginning of the outbreak to "lock down" debates over the origins of the virus, the ex-intelligence chief is quoted as saying.

    "I do think that this started as an accident… It raises the issue, if China ever were to admit responsibility, does it pay reparations? I think it will make every country in the world rethink how it treats its relationship with China and how the international community behaves towards the Chinese leadership," Sir Richard Dearlove, who was the head of MI6 between 1999 and 2004, told The Telegraph's podcast.

    Suggesting that Chinese scientists were possibly carrying out clandestine gene-splicing experiments on bat coronaviruses when the virus escaped due to biosecurity flaws, Dearlove said:

    "It's a risky business if you make a mistake. Look at the stories... of the attempts by the leadership to lock down any debate about the origins of the pandemic and the way that people have been arrested or silenced. I mean, we shouldn't really have any doubt any longer about what we're dealing with."

    While stopping short of accusing Beijing of intentionally releasing the virus, in the interview Dearlove does accuse China of subsequently covering up the scale of the epidemic.

    "Of course, the Chinese must have felt, well, if they've got to suffer a pandemic maybe we shouldn't try too hard to stop, as it were, our competitors suffering the same disadvantages we've got," said the former MI6 chief.

    ‘Unique Fingerprints’

    According to the new peer-reviewed research entitled "A Reconstructed Historical Aetiology of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike", spearheaded by Professor Angus Dalgleish of St. George's Hospital at the University of London and Norwegian virologist Birger Sorensen, the team claim to have identified "inserted sections placed on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike surface" that shed light on how the virus finds its way into human cells, writes The Telegraph.

    The report is cited as warning that the SARS-CoV-2 spike differs greatly from any other Sars virus studied previously, and, accordingly, it is doubtful that efforts to develop a vaccine will result in success. The scientists are suggested as believing the true aetiology of the virus has been “misunderstood”, which has spurred them to develop their own vaccine, produced by Immunor AS, a Norwegian pharmaceutical company led by Sorensen.

    The analysis offered by Professor Dalgleish and his colleagues, scheduled for release in the coming days, claims the virus possesses "unique fingerprints", "indicative of purposive manipulation", thus calling into question the theory that the coronavirus evolved naturally.

    The research suggests COVID-19 is a "remarkably well-adapted virus for human co-existence", and was likely engineered via a Wuhan lab experiment to develop "chimeric viruses of high potency".

    "Henceforth, those who would maintain that the Covid-19 pandemic arose from zoonotic transfer need to explain precisely why this more parsimonious account is wrong before asserting that their evidence is persuasive, most especially when, as we also show, there are puzzling errors in their use of evidence," concludes the report cited by the outlet.

    The current report, says the outlet, was earlier rejected by several journals, including Nature and the Journal of Virology, which deemed the research "unsuitable for publication".

    The report had been rewritten a number of times ostensibly to remove accusatory claims about China before being published in the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery, a journal chaired by scientists of Stanford University and the University of Dundee.

    A previous version, cited by The Telegraph, suggested the novel respiratory disease should be dubbed the "Wuhan virus", while claiming to have proven "beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID-19 virus is engineered".

    "We are aware that these findings could have political significance and raise troubling questions," the authors originally wrote, according to the outlet.

    A chief scientific adviser to the Norwegian military and one of the original co-authors, John Fredrik Moxnes, reportedly asked for his name to be removed from the report.

    According to the publication, scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London earlier dismissed the conclusions of the report.

    Nevertheless, hailing the new study as "a very important contribution to a debate which is now starting about how the virus evolved and how it got out and broke out as a pandemic", Richard Dearlove says:

    "I think this particular article is very important, and I think it will shift the debate… As this debate about the virus develops, I think all this material is going to be in print and is going to embarrass a number of people, I think. Let's suggest that the Chinese maybe have too much say in their journals, in what appears and what doesn't."

    Origins of COVID-19

    China has been under global pressure to explain the details of how the novel respiratory virus first originated in its city of Wuhan in late 2019.

    Last month, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, claimed there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus outbreak originated in a Chinese laboratory, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly pointing the finger of blame for the pandemic at China, and designating COVID-19 the “Chinese virus”.

    There is currently near-unanimous consensus among the global international community that the respiratory virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in animals, most likely bats or pangolins, and subsequently jumped to humans.

    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.
    © AP Photo / Cheng Min
    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

    In a statement made on 30 April, the US National Intelligence Director’s office said it believes the COVID-19 virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan was not man-made or genetically modified, adding:

    “The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

    Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on 21 April that all available evidence point to the fact the coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not man-made in a lab.

    The Chinese government has vehemently dismissed all speculations regarding the origins of COVID-19, claiming the outbreak began in a "wet market" in the city of Wuhan late last year.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    Earlier this week, Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the UK, said Beijing would welcome an international investigation into the origins of the pandemic, insisting his country had nothing to hide.

    "China's record is clean. It can stand the test of time and history," said the ambassador.
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (23)

    Related:

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Italy Eases Coronavirus Resctrictions, Awaits European Tourists
    China Regards COVID-19 Vaccine as ‘Public Good’ While US Sees Valuable Commodity - Journalist
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Mainland China Reports 16 New Cases of Coronavirus
    Pentagon Bracing for COVID-19 Fight in 2021, While Trump Sure Virus to Be Gone by Year-End - Report
    Despite Public Praises, WHO Was Frustrated by China’s Delay in Releasing COVID-19 Info - Report
    Trump So 'Miffed' With China Over COVID-19 That Trade Deal No Longer Top Priority, WH Adviser Says
    Tags:
    Wuhan, MI6, MI6, Richard Dearlove, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse