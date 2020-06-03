Conference on Information Campaign Against Russia Held at Rossiya Segodnya News Agency

The conference’s attendees discussed the goals being pursued by Western countries in their attempts to vilify Russia and the means they are using to achieve this.

A conference attended by experts on international relations, politics, and the media space has been held at the Rossiya Segodnya News Agency to discuss a report by the Kribrum analytical agency on the anti-Russia information campaign being waged by foreign governments.

The experts discussed Western governments' attempts to wage the campaign in recent years, in which they have blamed Moscow for both real domestic problems and for completely made-up incidents. The goal has been to label Russia as an "aggressor state" and vilify it in order to justify hostile actions against Moscow, even if they violate international laws, according to the attendees.

The experts noted that these countries have gone to great lengths in this endeavour and used all available resources - online media outlets, social media, and even special military cyberwarfare units - to deal maximum economic damage to Russia, as well as other perceived adversaries.

The analysis of the Internet media space conducted by Kribrum confirms the experts' conclusions, as the company found clear signs of a targeted online campaign against Russia and its government. The report indicates that the masterminds behind the campaign have tried to paint the “image of an enemy” in the mind of the Western public, namely Russia, by using an array of both cyber and sociological “capabilities”.