Russia Improves Resistance to Foreign Information Campaign - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted that the rapid increase of the volume, speed and means of disseminating information to consumers on the back of technological development is accompanied by the rise in unprofessional and low-quality information, in addition to the number of people who want to manipulate and use the information for criminal purposes.

"Russia has learned to resist the information threat, and is doing so quite simply but consistently. The main thing is to convey our point of view using all the achievements of progress, to disagree with information forgery, false news, to explain the truth, to never be ashamed of this truth. We see that this producers results," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-24.