Register
15:36 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.

    US Slaps Sanctions on Four Entities, Four Tankers Over Ties With Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    3124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/62/1079196215_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3d2ddede157d7be0a67693b05495a423.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006021079499087-us-slaps-sanctions-on-four-entities-four-tankers-over-ties-with-venezuela/

    Recently, Venezuela received a large tanker shipment of gasoline from Iran, another country under US sanctions, amid domestic fuel shortages. At the same time, US media reports suggested that several tankers carrying Iranian oil turned away from the Latin American state due to pressure from Washington on their owners.

    The US Treasury has slapped sanctions on four entities, one registered in Greece and three more in the Marshall Islands, as well as four tankers belonging to these companies, over their alleged assistance to Venezuela’s oil trade. 

    The three Marshall Islands-registered companies affected by the new sanctions are Afranav Maritime, Adamant Maritime, and Sanibel Shiptrade, with their respective tankers being the Athens Voyager, the Seahero, and the Voyager I.The new economic measures also affected Greece’s Seacomber LTD, along with its tanker the Chios I.

    The properties and assets of the companies in the US, if there are any, will be blocked and American citizens will no longer be able to deal with these entities without the threat of falling under sanctions. The sanctions will be lifted if the firms provide proof of "a positive change of behaviour".

    In its press release, the Treasury condemned Caracas for enlisting companies to renew its oil trade and using the country's natural resources to purportedly continue "the suffering of the Venezuelan people".

    Burden of US Sanctions

    Currently, the "Venezuelan people", mentioned in the US Treasury's statement, are suffering from country-wide fuel shortages despite the nation possessing one of the largest oil reserves in the world. The shortages began recently as Venezuelan refineries lost most of their capacity to produce fuel from the extremely heavy blend of crude extracted there.

    Iranian tanker Faxon is being escorted by Venezuelan Navy ships
    © Photo : Armada Bolivariana/twitter
    Last Iranian Tanker With Gasoline Docks in Venezuela Despite US Opposition

    Refineries require sophisticated equipment and materials to process such a heavy oil blend into gasoline, but Venezuela’s refineries have lost their ability to buy this due to the US sanctions on Caracas. Venezuela recently obtained a large shipment of gasoline and the components required to produce it from another country affected by American sanctions – Iran – despite reported opposition from Washington.

    Related:

    Venezuela to Ease COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday
    Last Iranian Tanker With Gasoline Docks in Venezuela Despite US Opposition
    'This is War': Maduro Vows to Raise Fuel Prices as Iranian Tankers Reach Sanction-Hit Venezuela
    Iran Sending Tankers to Venezuela May Be Seen as Show of Protest Against US Sanctions, Analyst Says
    Iran 'Ready to Continue Its Oil Shipments to Venezuela if Caracas Needs More Supplies'
    Tags:
    sanctions, tanker, oil tanker, Oil, Venezuela, US sanctions on Venezuela, US sanctions, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse