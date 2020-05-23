Register
23 May 2020
    A crew member raises the Iranian flag at Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019.

    Iran's President Warns US Against Making 'Mistake', Causing Trouble for Its Venezuela-Bound Tankers

    Jon Nazca
    by
    172
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107696/90/1076969092_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_a67c722d4726f6d668e0f3ff7c7c83f6.jpg
    Although the US has not officially announced any intent to act against the tankers, Tehran summoned Switzerland’s envoy, representing Washington’s interests, to lodge a protest against an allegedly planned action.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that the US could face retaliation if it tries to cause "trouble" for a fleet of five Iranian tankers sailing towards Venezuela.

    "If our tankers in the Caribbean or anywhere in the world face trouble caused by the Americans, [the US] will also be in trouble", Rouhani said.

    At the same time, the Iranian president assured that Tehran is not interested in initiating a conflict with Washington and expressed hope that the US will not "make a mistake" and thereby force Iran to respond.

    His comments come amid unconfirmed reports that the White House is considering options to stop the five tankers from reaching Venezuelan ports. The US recently boosted its military presence in the Caribbean. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman stated, however, that the US Navy has so far received no directives regarding the five Iranian tankers.

    Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019

    The tankers are reportedly carrying around 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate, a component needed to produce high-grade fuel, to the Latin American country. Both the Iranian and Venezuelan oil sectors are currently suffering due to American sanctions.

    This file photo taken on November 23, 2015 shows the building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands
    © AFP 2020 / Martijn Beekman
    Venezuela Plans to Appeal to The Hague Over US Effort to Halt Oil Trade With Other Countries

    Refineries in Venezuela, however, have apparently been more affected by them, as they have to work with the heaviest blend of oil on Earth, which is extracted in the country, and requires advanced equipment. Acquiring the latter has become difficult due to the American sanctions, leading to fuel shortages in Venezuela. The five Iranian tankers could potentially ease this problem for the Latin American state.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
