Russian Direct Investment Fund Says It Paid in Full for COVID-19 Aid Sent to US

"The RDIF has facilitated the exchange of humanitarian aid between Russia and the United States to combat coronavirus. In accordance with the final agreement, the Fund fully financed the delivery of Russian cargo to the United States, and the American side financed the delivery of complementary American cargo of 200 ventilators to the Russian Federation," the fund said.
The fund added that it has been a reliable partner for US companies present in the Russian market for many years and has always pushed for a dialogue between Russia and the United States.
“Today, such a dialogue is crucial for the fight against the coronavirus at the global level. The RDIF wants to stress that the coronavirus pandemic is a global challenge that can only be overcome through multilateral international cooperation. Thanks to its international partners, the RDIF is now actively involved in the fight against the coronavirus at the international level and receives the most relevant information on methods to combat the pandemic," the fund said.
Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the US would be sending 200 artificial lung ventilators free of charge as part of an aid package to Russia. The first 50 ventilators will be ready for shipment on Wednesday.
In April, a cargo with medical equipment was delivered from Russia to the United States, along with infection detecting systems sent by the RDIF. According to the the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, half of the cost of the cargo was paid by the RDIF and the other half by the US.
