RDIF Head Says First Results of Favipiravir Drug Trials on COVID-19 Patients Encouraging

"The results of clinical trials confirm that Favipiravir is probably the most promising anti-coronavirus drug at this stage," Dmitriev said during an online conference with reporters.
The trials are conducted in medical centres approved by the Russian Health Ministry, with 330 patients participating in them.
"According to the results of the first 60 patients in six centres, we see very important statistics, which shows that 60 percent of patients taking the drug have a negative test for the coronavirus as early as on the fifth day of therapy," Dmitriev said, adding that this confirms Chinese clinical trials, which showed that the drug reduces the disease's duration from 11 days to four or five.
According to Dmitriev, such results will reduce the burden on hospitals, as well as slash the number of epidemically dangerous patients by about 50 percent.
"We hope to complete clinical trials later this month," Dmitriev said, calling first results "promising."
In March, RDIF supervisory board approved the creation of a joint venture with Russia's ChemRar Group to produce Favipiravir.
Dmitriev then noted that, according to Chinese experts, the drug showed good results in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
All comments
Show new comments (0)