US Paid for Half of Coronavirus Aid Delivered to Country by Russia - Moscow

On Wednesday, a Russian An-124 (Ruslan) plane arrived in New York to deliver medical equipment to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US has exceeded 216,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Half of the aid which was delivered to the US from Russia was paid for by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the other half was paid for by Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Russia is ready to work further with the US in the fight against the coronavirus and that it is certain that the US would support Russia if needed.

On 1 April, a Russian An-124 cargo plane arrived in New York with disinfectants, glasses, respirators and masks, as well as other medical equipment, in order to help the US with its fight against the deadly virus.

Previously, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the country could send more medical supplies to the US.

Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US is 216,722, with 5,137 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University says.