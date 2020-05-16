Register
04:05 GMT16 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Laborers working at a coal mining facility

    Will US Be Able to Gain Independence From China in Rare Earth Metals?

    © AFP 2020 / STR
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104825/94/1048259468_0:156:3000:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_afaf573f04ba52864db3a5fc5d918afe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005161079311293-will-us-be-able-to-gain-independence-from-china-in-rare-earth-metals/

    The US wants to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earth metals. Such an initiative has been developed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz. His proposed bill implies expanding the production of rare earth metals in the United States, as well as substituting imports of these products for the defence industry.

    The Senator’s statement said that since China had threatened to stop delivering medicine and equipment to the United States, nothing could stop China from stopping supplies of rare earth metals.

    His Onshoring Rare Earths Act bill provides for tax incentives to expand rare earth metals mining and processing in the United States, as well as incentives for companies that will purchase these raw materials from US suppliers.

    Purchasing this valuable raw material from domestic suppliers is supposed to be mandatory for some consumers, such as the Department of Defence and the military-industrial complex.

    Rare earth metals are an essential element in the production of almost every modern high-tech product, from smartphones and computers to military fighters’ fuselages. For example, rare earth metals are widely used in the American F-35 fighter.

    The problem for the United States is that the country is highly dependent on China for the supply of this essential component.

    The US once was the main producer of this scarce raw material. But after the 1980s, China surpassed it. The country has the world’s largest reserves of rare earth metals.

    In addition, China has managed to master this labour-intensive industry and now, according to various estimates, it accounts for 70% to 90% of global supplies. In terms of processing raw materials, China is well beyond the competition.

    Currently, 3 to 4 metric tonnes of rare earth metal concentrates mined at California’s Mountain Pass field are sent to China for further processing each month. This happens solely for market reasons: China has mastered the technology to process these products efficiently.

    That’s why the Republican Senator’s initiative is unlikely to be viable, Mei Xinyu, a researcher at the Centre for International Trade and Economic Cooperation at China’s Ministry of Commerce, said. According to him, the United States won’t be able to quickly restore this industry.

    The process will be expensive and inefficient; other sectors of the US economy will have to subsidise the rare earths industry to keep it afloat, the expert said.

    "China occupies such a large share of the rare earth metals market not only due to the product quality and low cost but also due to consumer trust. I believe that even if the United States tries to revive the industry, these products can hardly become competitive in the global market. At least, it will be difficult to compete with China’s products. China is now the world’s leader in technologies for rare earth metals extraction and processing; the process efficiency is very high. Therefore, China has strong advantages in terms of technology. If the United States restores domestic rare earth metals production and processing, such production will be ineffective. Therefore, this industry will have to be supported through subsidies from other industries and national economy subjects. In the long run, this will be an unbearable burden for the national economy. Therefore, I don’t think that American rare earth metals mining can represent any competition to China".

    According to the expert, the US is used to using its own technologies as a political tool to blackmail other countries. This happened with Huawei and a number of other Chinese companies that lost access to US technology.

    Therefore, the United States believes that China will act in the same manner. From the very beginning of the trade conflict between the US and China, experts and media from different countries have discussed the possibility of China using rare earth metals as the main lever of pressure on the United States.

    Allegedly, if Beijing limits the export of this valuable raw material, all US high-tech industries, including defence, will stop.

    However, if China used rare earth metals as a bargaining chip, it would be detrimental to China itself, damaging the country’s international image as a reliable supplier. Thus China could quickly lose its position on the global market.

    Indeed, it's not only China that has reserves of rare earth metals, but also Australia, Mongolia, Japan, and the United States. Therefore, China is not going to use confrontation to maintain its competitive advantage.

    The United States, on the contrary, is trying to act contrary to the laws of the market and comparative advantages, trying to rely solely on its own forces.

    However, this is a destructive path, as the experience of the Soviet Union has shown, Mei Xinyu said.

    "US initiatives like the one by Ted Cruz only lead to Washington easing ties to foreign markets. At one time, such a policy became one of the reasons for the Soviet Union's collapse. The Soviet Union’s economic ties with other subjects of the global economy were extremely weak; there was no fair international division of labour. Therefore, it was impossible to maximise the advantages of the Soviet economy.  The United States is now following the same path. If trade wars continue further in the long term, it is the US interests that will suffer the main damage".

    This Aug. 11, 2009 photo shows laborers working at Huaxi No. 2 steel and iron construction material company in Huaxi, Jiangsu Province, China
    © AP Photo /
    China May Build Up Its Share in Global Rare-Earth Metals Market Amid Pandemic
    At the moment, there is no reason to believe that China will tighten control over rare earth metals supply abroad. On the contrary, at the end of last year, China expanded its quotas for rare earth metals extraction by 10% reaching a record of 132,000 tonnes.

    China is interested in increasing the extraction and processing of these rare raw materials, since most high-tech electronics, which use rare-earth metals, are also produced in China.

    In order not to undermine consumer confidence, China has maintained a steady supply of rare earth metals even amid the coronavirus epidemic. According to China’s General Administration of Customs, in March, the country’s rare earth metals exports increased by 19.2% year on year.

    Tags:
    production, Ted Cruz, metal, market, dependence, China, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 May
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse