Register
12:59 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An oil tanker passes a group of people fishing in Port Aransas, Texas. Hundreds of tankers are storing oil that nobody wants.

    Industry ‘Could Run Out of Places to Store Oil’ if Coronavirus Crisis Persists, Says Expert

    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    World
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/15/1079311537_0:17:3158:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_80e8e279dc5428509cdd4a3077f808a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005151079313663-industry-could-run-out-of-places-to-store-oil-if-coronavirus-crisis-persists-says-expert/

    Global demand for oil is set for a record fall in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak has crippled the aviation and shipping industry and massively reduced car usage. The glut of oil has seen a big dip in oil prices, which has meant much cheaper petrol and gasoline.

    The International Energy Agency said on Thursday, 14 May, demand for oil had fallen by 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd), leading to a worldwide glut.

    Although that is up 690,000 bpd compared to last month, it means huge amounts of pumped crude oil are being produced with nowhere to go.

    Dozens of full oil tankers are at anchor off the coast of Ireland, Singapore, California and elsewhere.

    ​​Henry Berry, managing director of TriStone Holdings, which invests in oil wells primarily in Kansas, said there was an estimated global storage capacity of seven billion barrels of oil and he said that, in mid-April 2020, it was at 60 percent capacity.

    Mr Berry said: "If the present situation caused by coronavirus persisted indefinitely, then yes, there would come a point where there would be nowhere to store the oil.”
    Some of the 27 oil tankers anchored off shore during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are viewed from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter near Long Beach, California, U.S., in a still image from video taken April 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / US COAST GUARD
    Some of the 27 oil tankers anchored off shore during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are viewed from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter near Long Beach, California, U.S., in a still image from video taken April 23, 2020

    But he said some countries - like China, Italy and South Korea - were reporting they were past the worst of the pandemic and governments were slowly lifting the lockdown.

    Many oil production companies have also folded and Russia and Saudi Arabia have come to an agreement on cutting production, which has all led to a reduction in the amount of oil being pumped out of the ground.

    "If that were the case, we’d see a surge in the oil price until the world caught up with the supply again to give a natural balance of production and oil price,” forecast Mr Berry.

    The Paris-based IEA said: "Economic activity is beginning a gradual-but-fragile recovery. However, major uncertainties remain. The biggest is whether governments can ease the lockdown measures without sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks.”

    Mr Berry said demand in India, the world's fifth economy and a major oil consumer, was down by 70 percent, which equates to around 3.1 million bpd but he said India was now starting to relax their lockdown stance.

    A gas station in Ellensburg, Washington displays fuel at below US$2 per gallon on 7 May 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Petrol prices have fallen below £1 in UK and below US$2 in the United States

    The huge reduction in demand has hit an industry which was already seeing increasing numbers of customers turn away from it because of the climate emergency and the switch to “green” energy sources.

    Demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has been growing and several motor companies have pledged to phase out petrol and diesel cars.

    While the big oil and gas companies could see the need to change their medium- to long-term plans, few were ready for such a precipitous fall in demand in the short-term.

    So how easy is it to turn oil production on and off, considering that wells are pressurised? Can oil wells be capped and then uncapped?

    ​Mr Berry explained: “This would very much depend on various circumstances, including the type and depth of the wells. The bigger the well and the deeper the hole increases day-to-day running costs. If the oil price per barrel is lower than the break-even point for each barrel, then capping a well may be the only option.”

    "If the price is there or thereabouts the break-even point, one may consider setting the pumpjack on a timer to produce at certain times and intervals of the day to temporarily decrease production,” he concluded.

    ​TriStone, which is involved in the US oil industry, has been able to take advantage of the downturn in the market.

    Mr Berry said: "While the present situation is far from ideal for us all, we are in a position to not only survive, but take advantage of the depressed oil downturn… We set our sights on smaller leases and shallower, less expensive plays. Our oil wells have a lower break-even price per barrel than most larger companies with deeper wells and march larger overheads."

    As for the long-term, Mr Berry says the switch to renewable energy may be impossible for the world’s poorer countries.

    "The conversion to wind, solar and hydro energy would be expensive and the costs…would likely be passed on to the consumer. The practice is some way off from the reality. Oil and gas is going to be required for sometime yet," he concluded.
    Tags:
    oil crisis, oil prices, India, United States, coronavirus, COVID-19, Oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse