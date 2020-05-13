Register
13:32 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks at an open meeting of the UN Security Council in New York

    Russia’s UN Envoy Says US ‘Knocking on Closed Door’ in ‘Ridiculous’ Bid to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

    © Sputnik / Nancy Siesel
    World
    Get short URL
    0 110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107237/51/1072375105_0:150:2876:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_aa4067a64c2febed5b50615036f879e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005131079291882-russias-un-envoy-says-us-knocking-on-closed-door-in-ridiculous-bid-to-extend-iran-arms-embargo/

    As the October deadline to end the functioning of the UN Security Council arms embargo against Iran approaches, the Trump administration has attempted to extend the restrictions, threatening new sanctions and even making the legal case that the US is still a party to the Iran nuclear deal, despite withdrawing from the agreement in 2018.

    Russia sees no reason to extend the UN Security Council’s arms embargo against Iran, and the United States’ recent arguments in favour of doing so are “ridiculous,” Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya has announced.

    “Exactly two years ago, on May 8, 2018, the United States proudly announced that it was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, and closed the door behind them. Now, they’re knocking on that door and saying ‘wait a second, we forgot to do one little thing related to the JCPOA. Let us back in and then leave again.’ This is ridiculous,” Nebenzya said, speaking to reporters by video linkup on Tuesday.

    “You know, in order to be able to use the instruments provided by the JCPOA, you first have to be a participant of the JCPOA. The US has not been an effective participant of the JCPOA for two years now,” he added.

    “I do not see any reason why an arms embargo should be imposed on Iran,” Nebenzya stressed. “Technically the [UN restrictions] were not even an embargo, but a kind of quota on the purchase of armaments. These restrictions will expire on October 18, and that’s it. For us this is clear.”

    The Russian ambassador’s remarks come in the wake of a spate of statements by Trump administration officials pushing for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran as the deadline for its termination nears.

    In late April, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed the US had the legal authority to work to extend the ban on conventional arms sales to Iran under Resolution 2231, despite abandoning the Iran nuclear deal to which that resolution is linked in 2018. Similarly, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook has said that Russia and China have no reason to use their veto power to prevent the prolongation of the embargo. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that as far as Moscow is concerned, the Iran arms embargo issue is “closed.”

    Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran would “give a crushing response” if the arms embargo against his country was extended. He added that “if America wants to return to the [nuclear] deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Iran and compensate for the [2018] reimposition of sanctions.”

    The landmark JCPOA nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Union, and committed Tehran to scale back its nuclear programme and downgrade its uranium enrichment capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief, the return of some seized assets abroad and, after five years, an end to the UN Security Council arms embargo against the country. The Trump administration withdrew from the deal in May 2018 after lobbying by Israel, reinstituting tough banking and energy sanctions and threatening countries doing business with the Islamic Republic with secondary sanctions. Tehran has urged the JCPOA’s European signatories to develop tools to find a workaround to the US restrictions, and stepped back from some of its commitments to the deal. Tehran has insisted however that it would not pursue a nuclear weapon or any other weapons of mass destruction under any circumstances.

    Related:

    US State Dept. Says Russia and China Have No Reason to Vote Against Prolonging Iran Arms Embargo
    Iran Nuclear Deal Will ‘Die Forever’ If US Uses ‘Sanctions Virus’ to Extend Arms Embargo – Tehran
    Response to 'Illegitimate' US Plan to Extend Iran's Arms Embargo Will Be Proportionate - Mousavi
    Rouhani Warns of 'Crushing Response' if Arms Embargo Against Iran Extended
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse