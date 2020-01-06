Iran Will Never Have a Nuclear Weapon - Trump

On Sunday, Iran announced that it would be rolling back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, amid escalating tensions with Washington over the killing of a senior Iranian military commander.

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to write an all-caps declaration that Iran would never be allowed to gain access to a nuclear weapon.

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2020 г.

Trump did not immediately expand on what he meant by the statement.

The president made the comments after Tehran's announcement Sunday that it would continue to reduce its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, and would continue to enrich uranium based on the technical requirements of its nuclear industry. Iran also emphasised that it would continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and voiced its readiness to return to its obligations under the JCPOA if sanctions against the country were lifted.

