Moscow: UN Weapons Embargo on Iran Can't Be Prolonged Despite US Efforts

The UN embargo on conventional weapons sales to Iran, which expires in October 2020, can't be extended despite US efforts to prevent its expiration, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has stated.
"For us, the case of the existing ban on arms deliveries to and from Iran was closed with the adoption of Resolution 2231. The embargo regime expires in October this year", Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated.
UN Resolution 2231 adopted back in 2015 alongside the Iran nuclear deal, prohibited the sale of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic until 18 October 2020 and separately the sale of missiles until 2023.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
