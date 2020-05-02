Register
11:28 GMT02 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of a military agency that transports valuables put gold bars into an armored vehicle to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018

    Tehran Denies US Envoy's Claims About Iran Helping Venezuela in Exchange for Gold

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107418/50/1074185064_0:335:4592:2918_1200x675_80_0_0_97d32f4c88486f9d8d48ffd7267320c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005021079171493-tehran-denies-us-envoys-claims-about-iran-helping-venezuela-in-exchange-for-gold/

    The US special envoy for Venezuela earlier claimed that Iran has been helping Venezuela to restore its oil refineries, crippled by American sanctions, in exchange for gold. The official, however, presented no evidence to support his claims.

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry has released a statement rejecting what it calls "baseless" US allegations about the nature of cooperation between Tehran and Caracas and condemning the US efforts to destroy the Venezuelan economy, topple its government, and the president.

    In the statement the ministry argued that these claims only served as a pretext for future pressure on the Latin American state and to prevent it from restoring the country's oil refineries. The latter it said had been crippled by "cruel" US sanctions, causing fuel shortages in the country with the largest-known oil reserves.

    US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams claimed in a speech on 30 April that Iran had been sending "more and more planes" with help to Venezuela, designed to restore its oil refining industry. He also alleged that Iranians were repaid in gold from the country's national reserves while presenting no underlying evidence for the claim.

    "Our guess is that they are being paid in gold. Those planes that are coming in from Iran that are bringing things for the oil industry are returning with the payments for those things: gold", Abrams said.

    The allegations were later partially supported by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that planes from Iranian airline, Mahan Air, had transferred ''unknown support" to Venezuela. The top diplomat called on nations not to let Mahan Air use thier airspace. The airline was among those Iranian companies slapped with sanctions.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Venezuela Rejects US' Idea to Establish Interim Government in Country - Foreign Ministry

    The US has been increasing its pressure against Venezuela since 2018 in an attempt to overthrow the nation's government and its president, Nicolas Maduro by introducing sanctions that plunged the country's economy into crisis and limited its ability to sell oil. Washington also supported Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president of the country and unsuccessfully tried to stage a coup in April 2019.

    Related:

    US Extends Wind-Down Period For Companies Doing Work With Venezuela's NYNAS AB - Treasury
    Maduro Slams US Actions Against Venezuela Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Calls for International Protection
    Venezuela ‘Ready to Lend Any Necessary Cooperation’ to Help US Tackle Drug Kingpins
    Despite US Sanctions, Sick Neighbours, Venezuela Still Has Less Than 200 COVID-19 Cases: Here’s Why
    Venezuela Rejects US' Idea to Establish Interim Government in Country - Foreign Ministry
    Washington Probing Recent Effort by Venezuela to Buy Police Cars in US
    Tags:
    Gold, oil, Iran, aid, sanctions, Venezuela, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse