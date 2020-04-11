Register
18:55 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People wear face masks near the Venezuelan-Colombia border after the Colombian government decided to close the Simon Bolivar international bridge as a preventive measure in response to the spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Antonio, Tachira, Venezuela

    Despite US Sanctions, Sick Neighbours, Venezuela Still Has Less Than 200 COVID-19 Cases: Here’s Why

    © REUTERS / CARLOS EDURADO RAMIREZ
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (31)
    2180
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/45/1078574504_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_3bb3298dc6f5020ef649d566b1499f57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202004111078921907-despite-us-sanctions-sick-neighbours-venezuela-still-has-less-than-200-covid-19-cases-heres-why/

    With ‘just’ 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9 fatalities and 84 full recoveries, Venezuela has so far managed to stop the virus from reaching pandemic proportions. And they’ve done it despite years of US sanctions pressure, which has weakened the nation’s healthcare system and collapsed its economy.

    Nearly a month after the World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus epidemic as a pandemic, Venezuela has managed to keep its case numbers down, even as neighbours like Colombia (2,470+ confirmed cases) and Brazil (19,940+ cases) face dangers associated with a geometric growth in the number of infections.

    Venezuelans speaking to Sputnik have attributed their comparably low infection rates to the government’s speedy and comprehensive measures to deal with the crisis.

    Venezuela became one of the first nations in Latin America to introduce a national quarantine, restricting international air traffic on March 12, and introducing a comprehensive COVID-19 emergency response plan shortly thereafter, prohibiting large-scale public gatherings, shuttering schools, mandating the wearing of medical masks and shutting down theatres, bars and nightclubs.

    “Caracas has become unrecognizable,” resident Eugenia de Madrid says. “It’s been a completely empty city for the fourth week in a row now. I live in a twenty-story building, and during the quarantine, I’ve never crossed paths with my neighbours, either in the elevator or at the entrance. Everyone is sitting at home, schoolchildren and university students are studying online. The government is providing the needy with food rations, although these consist only of carbohydrates.”

    Authorities have tasked communities with ensuring the continued operation of a national emergency food supply delivery network, which serves seven million families, as well as house-to-house visits by doctors.

    Under national quarantine rules, citizens are allowed to leave their homes only to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy. Authorities have left street food markets open, requiring people to have their temperature taken and to disinfect their hands before entering. Some are equipped with additional precautionary measures.

    “At the entrance to the market are structures which look similar to a shower,” Caracas resident Anna Osipova de Osal reports. “There, everyone is sprayed with a disinfectant solution. In our family, only my husband goes out to shop, and he complies with all safety rules,” she adds.

    Teams of workers are also deployed in major cities to disinfect stores, public squares, central streets and other areas.

    “Masks and gloves are required in the city. The few cars driving through the city are stopped by traffic police, who check on their passengers,” de Madrid says.

    One issue which residents have found concerning is the lack of gasoline supplies due to US sanctions against state oil giant PDVSA. According to de Osal, gas has become simply impossible to find, even for big money. “Venezuelans are no strangers to crisis situations. We’ll see how much patience we have this time,” she says.

    For now, the government has resorted to rationing fuel to government services, including medical workers, police and the military.

    Never Let a Good Crisis Go to Waste

    Washington has sought to take advantage of the pandemic, refusing to remove sanctions against Venezuela, accusing its leaders of running a drug smuggling ring, and proposing that a “transitional government” take over to resolve the 15-month-long long political crisis which began in January 2019 when US-backed opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself ‘interim president’. Caracas has rejected the proposal, saying it would never agree to submit to Washington’s “tutelage.”

    Last month, the International Monetary Fund refused to provide the Latin American nation with a $5 billion loan to help it cope with the coronavirus, claiming that there was “no clarity on recognition” on whether Nicolas Maduro was the country’s legitimate president, even though 2/3 of the IMF's members continue to recognize him as such.

    A closed fuel station is seen during the nationwide quarantine in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela March 30, 2020. Picture taken March 30, 2020. REUTERS
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    A closed fuel station is seen during the nationwide quarantine in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela March 30, 2020. Picture taken March 30, 2020. REUTERS

    Tatyana Rusakova, a researcher at the Center for Crisis Society Studies, a major Moscow-based think tank, says the ‘transitional government’ idea seemed like it was designed to fail, given that neither the authorities, nor the opposition, nor the US are ready to make any compromises, even in the face of a pandemic.

    “What kind of negotiations are there to speak of if the Americans first promise $15 million for Maduro’s head, and then say that they could lift sanctions if Maduro agrees to a transitional government?” she asks. “Of course Maduro won’t do this. Especially because the US hasn’t made any guarantees.”

    According to Rusakova, the safest course of action would ultimately be for the US to lift sanctions without any preconditions. “The situation around coronavirus in Latin America is serious. Many Venezuelans are returning home from neighbouring countries, and the epidemic may get out of control. Taking account of the fact that all of this is happening in the Western hemisphere, no one will be safe from further complications.”

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (31)

    Related:

    Venezuela Expects to Receive Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid From Russia on Wednesday
    Washington Probing Recent Effort by Venezuela to Buy Police Cars in US
    Venezuela Received From Russia Second Batch of Tests to Diagnose Coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a face mask touches the graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, 6 April 2020.
    A Hundred Days of Coronavirus Pandemic That Changed the World
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse