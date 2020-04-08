Register
12:52 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020

    Chinese Antibody Test Firm Wondfo Says Has Not Got Feedback From UK After Media Report Inaccuracy

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (143)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/16/1078651630_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_f1182bbd2be7498faef1985f56de234c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004081078879471-chinese-antibody-test-firm-wondfo-says-has-not-got-feedback-from-uk-after-media-report-inaccuracy/

    Chinese coronavirus test kit manufacturer Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co said on Tuesday that it has not yet received feedback from the UK health department about its products but its exports comply with China and EU approvals, in response to UK media the Daily Mail's report on the quality of the test kits.

    Experts say inaccurate results may be down to testing methods rather than the technology itself as there are similar manufacturing techniques among Chinese firms and their foreign counterparts.

    The response came as the Daily Mail reported on Monday that the test kits the UK government ordered from China are not sufficiently accurate for public use, citing Oxford University professor John Bell, a scientist evaluating coronavirus antibody tests for the government.

    "We see many false negatives… and we also see false positives. This is not a good result for test suppliers or for us", the professor said.

    The report claimed the UK government would seek refunds from companies that cannot improve failed tests.

    Wondfo told the Global Times on Tuesday that the first batch of antibody test kits arrived in the UK on Monday (UK time) and is waiting to be tested for accuracy and specificity by the UK health department.

    "As stated in the product instructions, antibody tests are supplementary for suspected COVID-19 cases who have negative results from nucleic acid tests. They can also be used along with nucleic acid testing in the diagnosis of suspected cases, but the antibody test alone cannot be used to confirm or exclude a case", the company said.

    Antibody tests are not available for the screening of the general public, instead, their use is limited to health institutions, it added.

    People wearing face masks are seen at a shopping area in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 6, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    People wearing face masks are seen at a shopping area in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 6, 2020.

    The Daily Mail reported in a separate report on April 1 that the UK had purchased 2 million coronavirus antibody test kits from Chinese manufacturers Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co and Hangzhou AllTest Biotech Co.

    Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co said the UK placed an order for 1 million antibody test kits, and half of that order has now been delivered.

    As COVID-19 rages in the UK, the country is urgently seeking a way to determine how many people have recovered from the virus and are thus potentially immune. However, given the wide range of antibody responses to the new coronavirus, it is a challenge to make a simple, reliable test that works for everyone, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

    A respiratory disease expert told the Global Times on Tuesday that an antibody test result has much to do with the time at which the sample is taken, as antibodies can only be detected sometime after an individual has recovered from the virus.

    "If it's a test for IgM antibodies, a result may come faster, whereas it could take seven to 10 days before a result is seen when testing for IgG antibodies", the expert said, noting that tests can fail if antibody levels are low.

    According to Daily Mail's report, Public Health England has not revealed what the UK government considers an acceptable level of accuracy.

    Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist at Wuhan University, told the Global Times there is little possibility that the test kit manufacturer's technologies led to "inaccuracy" as their manufacturing techniques are similar to those of foreign enterprises.

    "Many Chinese producers use imported equipment for manufacturing", he said.
    Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 24, 2020

    Being one of the first enterprises to develop coronavirus test kits in China, Wondfo has been exporting its antibody test kits since receiving approval to do so in China and the EU, the company said, noting its exports comply with the new regulations from the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

    To ensure the quality of exported supplies, China on April 1 started to require all medical products to obtain a certificate from Chinese regulators before they can be exported, according to a statement released by the NMPA.

    This Article Was Initially Published in the Global Times Newspaper

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (143)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Coloured Eggs and Chocolate Bunnies Ready for Easter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse