Dominic Raab Has 'Total Confidence' in Deputising Arrangements to Cover for PM Boris Johnson

The prime minister was moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has addressed the British public in the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently in an intensive care unit at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened overnight.

Addressing the process of decision-making without Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary added that “he has total confidence in the measures the Prime Minister has put in place to allow him to deputise for him" during his hospitalisation.

Raab went on to shed some light on the prime minister’s current condition, stating that he was breathing without any assistance, whilst wishing him a swift recovery, saying “he's not just our boss, he's also a colleague, he's also our friend", and that he is “a fighter”.

"He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care," Raab added.

Number Ten kept tight lipped about Johnson’s condition until further details were officially disclosed earlier today, amid the announcement that senior figure Michael Gove, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had begun to self-isolate after a family member also displayed signs of a COVID-19 infection.

Raab echoed the sentiments of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had called for an increase in the UK’s testing infrastructure, by claiming that Westminster is “making progress on its target of rolling out 100,000 Coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month”.