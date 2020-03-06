US Could've Sent Munitions to Turkish Troops in Idlib Without Recently Agreed Ceasefire - Erdogan

Following two months of escalating violence in Syria's Idlib Province, a new ceasefire regime was negotiated for the area by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart on 5 March.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the country hasn't received any military equipment from the US for its Operation Spring Shield in Syria, but added that Washington could have sent some if new ceasefire hadn't been negotiated. He once again confirmed requesting Patriot air defence systems from the US, but noted that the Russian S-400 will be activated on schedule in April.

Erdogan praised the ceasefire agreement, which is supposed put an end to hostilities in Idlib Province, saying that it not only protects Turkey’s borders, but also protects local troops and civilians, as well as establishes a basis for further normalisation of the situation in the region.

© REUTERS / KHALIL ASHAWI Turkish military vehicles are seen in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020

The president also noted that the status of the Turkish observation posts in Idlib will remain unchanged despite alterations to the status of Operation Spring Shield assuring that Ankara's troops will simply monitor adherence to the ceasefire agreement, rather than "control the field".

